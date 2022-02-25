People can’t stop raving about this $24 kitchen gadget on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them.

It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2022.

And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the best kitchen gadgets on Amazon.

Sinceller Electric Jar Opener Rating: 4.5 Stars 1. Automatically perfect for individuals with arthritis or hand pain, requires no Manual labor

2. Effortlessly opens cans of any size Just adjust to fit at the push of a button

3. Compact: compact and versatility in 1 user friendly kitchen device. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $40 $23.99 Buy from Walmart $40

One of the best kitchen gadgets on Amazon

This fantastic device went viral in a bunch of videos on TikTok and that’s how I first discovered it. Now that I have one, I’ll never struggle to open a jar again. You will be blown away by how well this little gadget works. And all it takes is one push of a button. It even opens jars with lids that are really stuck on there. Whether you have arthritis or you’re just sick and tired of struggling with stubborn lids, this little device is essential.

And best of all, it has a new lower retail price and a discount that slashes it to $23.99. We’ve seen this gem selling for as much as $45!

Pretty much every Amazon shopper points out how well this kitchen gadget works. It even works on stubborn jars that people have trouble opening by hand. But this review makes a great point about the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener’s design.

Also of note, it works with jars of all sizes from 1 inch in diameter all the way up to 3.5 inches. That might not sound very big, but a 3.5-inch jar is rather large.

What do people think?

“This item works great! It opens tough jars that even my husband can’t open,” one Amazon shopper said when reviewing the jar opener. Another one simply proclaimed, “I love love love it.”

Here’s a particularly succinct review that you should check out:

I have to say, I really do love this product. I rarely ever write reviews. However, I have actually purchased one of these for myself, and one for my father, and yet another for my mother-in-law. They are easy to use, and they work on everything! I have noticed in the questions that people are concerned about whether or not it will open the size of the items they want to open. So, I have attached a couple of pictures showing how it grips onto a very large lid as well as a very small one. I highly recommend this product. Literally, there is absolutely no tension on your wrist whatsoever. You just push the button, and there is no turning of your wrist involved. It does everything! I love when I get products that work beyond my expectations!

The bottom line is that the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener is a wonderful device that you’ll use all the time. It addresses a kitchen pain point that everyone out there experiences regularly. It’s one of the best kitchen gadgets and thanks to a price discount, it only costs $32 at Amazon right now.

Seriously, this thing is worth its weight in gold!

Sinceller Electric Jar Opener fast facts

The Sinceller Electric Jar Opener is definitely one of the best kitchen gadgets on Amazon. Here are just a few reasons why:

This automatic jar opener is perfect for anyone with arthritis or joint pain… or just anyone who simply doesn’t want to fuss with jar lids anymore

Open jars of almost any size effortlessly with the push of one button

Two AA batteries are all it takes to power this great gadget

Despite being able to handle even the toughest jars with lids that keep sticking, it’s compact enough to fit in a drawer or cabinet

It measures just 6.8 inches long and weighs less than 1 lb

