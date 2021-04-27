If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every Amazon shopper has his or her own pre-purchase research routine, but most people undoubtedly read at least a few product reviews before deciding which option to buy. And it goes without saying that anyone who regularly reads reviews on the site knows that Amazon shoppers are generally a pretty finicky bunch. We’ve seen so many people leave 1-star reviews on products for ridiculous reasons, like a courier damaging the box when it was being shipped. Why on Earth would anyone blame the product itself for something a shipping company does by accident?

Amazon shoppers are indeed a particularly tough bunch to please, and for some reason, that’s especially true when it comes to cookware. That makes it even more impressive that the Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan has now racked up more than 14,500 5-star ratings. You might think a top-rated pan like this would cost an arm and a leg, but it’s actually on sale right now for just $13.99. Hurry though, because this popular skillet could sell out at any moment.

“The Carote pans are by far the best pans I have ever had,” one Amazon reviewer proclaimed. “They are super easy to clean and cook in. They just wipe right out. I would recommend these to anyone. I love them!!!”

“I have had it for 2 months now and it is still in perfectly new condition,” another reviewer on Amazon said. “This makes it the best nonstick frying pan I have ever had.”

Those comments are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the praise that has been heaped onto the Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan, as well as the other pans Carote offers. Sizes range from 8 inches up to 12.5 inches, and you can also get each different size with a glass lid if you want. All of Carote’s skillets have a special nonstick granite coating that really blows people away, and the company says the coating is PFOA-free and FDA-approved. People also say it’s remarkably durable, which is obviously crucial when it comes to nonstick pans.

Carote’s nonstick pans are all surprisingly affordable, but there’s a special discount right now that slashes the#1 best-selling Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan to just $13.99. How crazy is that?!

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating…
List Price:$16.99
Price:$13.99
You Save:$3.00 (18%)

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

Eco-friendly Granite Coating – Granistone nonstick material from Switzerland, PFOA FREE

Non-stick & Easy to Clean – The cookware body is made of diecast, which is more durable and sturdy. Super easy to clean up.

Wood Effect Handle – The Bakelite handle is comfortable to grip and stay cool while cooking.

Suitable for All Stove – Including induction, heat evenly and quickly.

Service & Guarantee – Full 12-month warranty, any quality problem, please do contact us at any time.

