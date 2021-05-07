If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A while back, Nintendo released a slightly updated version of its amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console that has better battery life than before. The battery life on the original Switch wasn’t bad or anything, but it goes without saying that no one will ever complain about getting more battery life.

Despite the newer model with slightly better battery life, there’s no such thing as “enough battery life” when it comes to the Switch and there never will be. If you’re tired of seeing your battery start to die right in the middle of your gaming sessions, we’ve got just the thing. Check out the BigBlue 10,000 mAh Battery Charger Case and Kickstand for Nintendo Switch while it’s discounted on Amazon and you can add more than 10 hours of additional battery life to your Switch per charge!

We have no idea how or for how long, but the Nintendo Switch video game console is actually in stock right now at Amazon. For real! Not only that, but there are actually two different versions that are in stock at the normal $299.99 retail price — the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and the special Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console that has a cute Animal Crossing graphic on the dock as well as a custom light green and light blue Joy-Con. The Switch is still insanely popular right now as people continue seeking out safe activities during the pandemic.

If you’re in search of a Switch, definitely snag one now before they sell out again. And regardless of whether you’re buying one today or you’ve had your Switch for years, there’s an awesome accessory on Amazon that you should definitely check out.

The BigBlue 10,000 mAh Battery Charger Case and Kickstand for Nintendo Switch is quite possibly the single most important Switch accessory out there. First and obviously most importantly, it adds a massive 10,000 mAh extra battery to your switch. That’s tons of extra power that the manufacturer says can fuel up to 10 hours of gameplay. On top of that, there’s a built-in kickstand so you can detect your Joy-Con and game on the go without worrying about snapping off Nintendo’s flimsy stand. And finally, this case adds some great protection to your Switch and controllers to protect against scuffs and scratches.

We’ve seen this great Switch accessory sell for as much as $50, and it’s honestly worth every penny at that price. Thanks to a new lower retail price and an extra coupon you can clip on the Amazon product page, you can snag one today for just $37.01. That’s a steal!

[Upgraded] BigBlue 10000mAh Battery Charger Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con G… List Price:$38.96 Price:$37.01 You Save:$1.95 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some important details:

The BigBlue battery charger case adds 10+ extra hours of gameplay to your Nintendo Switch thanks to a built-in 10,000 mAh battery. You can also use the case to recharge your smartphones, tablets, and more

Four LED lights help ensure you’re always aware of your remaining charge

The ergonomic design is comfortable in the hand to reduce fatigue during extended gaming sessions

Thanks to a smart multi-piece design, your Joy-Con controllers can still be detected quickly and easily without removing the case

Built-in kickstand supports three different angles for perfect gameplay

