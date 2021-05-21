Ninja’s Instant Pot rival with built-in air frying is $50 off at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in search of a pretty basic, run-of-the-mill Instant Pot multi-cooker, there are definitely a few decent deals on Amazon right now. There’s nothing too crazy, mind you, but you can still save a few bucks compared to buying your Instant Pot elsewhere. For example, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is $20 off if you pick up the 6-quart model. Or, if you want to spice things up a little, you’ll find the $150 Instant Pot Max with built-in sous vide precision cooking on sale for $119. That’s a great deal!

Anyone looking for something a bit larger with some great added features should definitely check Amazon’s Ninja Foodi deals. The best-selling Ninja Foodi OS302 multi-use pressure cooker has a nice big $50 discount today, though we’ve seen deals on this model sell out quickly in the past so you’ll need to hustle if you want to get in on the action. If you want to step things up with an even larger size, Amazon is also offering a $30 discount on the 8-quart Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 that people love so much.

Everyone knows that Instant Pots are awesome, and everyone also knows that they’re often on sale at Amazon with great discounts. As we mentioned earlier, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is $20 off right now at Amazon, and the fancy $150 Instant Pot Max with several extra features is down to $119 for a limited time. As great as those deals are, however, you may first want to consider another pair of sales on products from Instant Brands’ top rival.

The insanely popular Ninja Foodi OS302 multi-use pressure cooker is a fan-favorite model with so many 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has a 6.5-quart capacity plus nine different cooking modes, but the big news is that it has something you’ll never find on those Instant Pot models we mentioned earlier. On top of all the standard cooking modes you’d expect like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, Ninja’s Foodi OS302 has a built-in air fryer!

Ninja’s excellent Foodi OP301 multi-cooker has a hefty $230 price tag, but right now you can pick one up at Amazon for only $179.99. And if you want to upgrade to the supersized model with a bunch of additional features, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 is down to $219.99 instead of $250.

You really can’t go wrong with either of these two Ninja deals. Actually, that’s not true… you can go wrong by taking too long to check them out and missing these deals entirely.

Ninja Foodi OP302 – $179.99 (reg. $230)

Ninja Foodi is a multi-use pressure cooker that also crisps

It’s a pressure cooker, air fryer, and tender crisper all in one

Ninja’s special tender crisp technology lets you cook your food in the pressure cooker, and then the special crisping lid finishes off your dish with a crispy golden-brown finish

Air fryer results in up to 75% less fat compared to deep-frying

Cook up to 70% faster compared to traditional cooking methods

6.5-quart capacity, nonstick coated pot that is PTFE/PFOA free and easy to clean

Enough capacity to cook for your entire family

Includes a 4-quart cook and crisp basket that holds up to 5 lbs of chicken

Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5… List Price: $229.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $50.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 – $219.99 (reg. $250)

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe features an extra-large 8-quart nonstick inner pot

Also comes with a 5-quart cook and crisp basket and a deluxe reversible rack to use when cooking smaller meals

Special air fryer lid adds air frying to the list of eight other dedicated cooking modes

The nine cooking modes include Pressure Cook, Air Fry/Air Crisp, Steam, Slow Cook, Yogurt, Sear/Saute, Bake/Roast, Broil, Dehydrate

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price: $249.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

