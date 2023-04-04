Newest iPad Air is $100 off, or get a 10.2-inch iPad for $269

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air is the best iPad Air model yet on several different levels. It’s by far the fastest and most powerful iPad Air. It has the most stunning display and the best design, too. But Apple’s latest iPad Air is also very expensive, with a base price of $599. It’s worth that hefty price for many people, but that’s still a lot of money to spend on a tablet.

The good news is that there’s a great iPad Air deal running right now at Amazon that saves you $100 on this awesome 5th-generation tablet. That means you can get an iPad Air with 64GB for just $499 instead of $599. Or, you can pick up the 256GB iPad Air for $649 instead of $749.

See Pricing See Pricing

Our iPad Air review makes it crystal clear that the 5th-generation model is Apple’s best iPad Air to date. You get power and performance like you can’t believe, and yet this model is much less expensive than the iPad Pro, which starts at $799.

The 5th-gen iPad Air features a great design with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and smaller bezels. There’s no home button on the front, but you still get Touch ID because there’s a fingerprint reader integrated into the sleep/wake button on the side.

Also of note, Apple’s latest iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 chip instead of an A-series chip. That’s the same powerful Apple silicon that’s used in Mac computers, and it makes the iPad Air one of the fastest tablets on the planet.

Of course, all that power comes at a price, and in this case, it’s either $599 or $749 depending on how much storage you need. Right now, however, iPad Air deals on Amazon will save you $100 on either model. That means you can pick up an iPad Air with 64GB for $499 instead of $599, or you can get the 256GB version for $649.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you’re looking for a new iPad but you were hoping to spend a lot less money, you’re still in luck.

In addition to those iPad Air deals, Amazon is also offering some great discounts on Apple’s 9th-generation entry-level iPad. This is the 10.2-inch iPad that’s still among Apple’s most popular models even though there’s now a 10th-generation tablet above it.

The 10.2-inch iPad remains in Apple’s tablet lineup with a base price of $329 for the 64GB model. Right now, however, there’s a $60 discount that drops it to $269. Or, if you want more storage, the 256GB version is down to $399. That’s an $80 discount from the regular price of $479.