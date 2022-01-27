New Alexa smart home device turns any curtains into smart curtains for $84

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are thousands of great smart home devices out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Today, however, we’re going to introduce you to some of the coolest Alexa smart home devices you’ve ever seen. It’s called the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller, and you’re going to love it.

In addition to all those great gadgets, we’re also going to introduce you to a new smart device. It will instantly make it to your list of smart home essentials. It’s called the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller, and it’s a game-changer.

Coolest new Alexa smart home devices

Anyone who has seen them knows that smart curtains and smart blinds are awesome. Unfortunately, they can also be excruciatingly expensive. That’s why the SwitchBot Curtain smart curtain controller is so awesome.

This brilliant Amazon find works with just about any setup you might have. The only curtains that won’t work are the kind that has grommets. It takes about 30 seconds to install a SwitchBot Curtain on any curtain rod. That’s not an exaggeration. You’ll probably spend more time finding your step stool than you’re going to spend setting up your SwitchBot Curtain.

After that, all you need to do is install the app and you’ll be able to open and close your curtains right from your smartphone or using timers!

The SwitchBot Curtain retails for just $99, which is a phenomenal value. It’s on sale right now though, and it’s a steal at the discounted price. If you want the full experience though, you’ll need one more gadget that happens to be on sale right now with a great discount.

Connect to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

The add-on in question is called the SwitchBot Hub Mini and it’s down to $33.15 right now at Amazon.

This little device is the missing link between your new smart curtains and a true smart home experience. The Hub Mini acts as a bridge so that you can use things like IFTTT, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit to control your blinds. Sync your open and close functions to sunrise and sunset each day.

Or, you can even open and close your curtains with an Alexa voice command. The possibilities are endless and you’re going to love it!

SwitchBot Curtain fast facts

If you love Alexa, this is one of the best smart home devices out there. Of course, the SwitchBot Curtain also works with your phone, Google Assistant, Siri, and even IFTTT. Here are the key takeaways:

The SwitchBot Curtain is a smart curtain controller that installs in seconds

It lets you control your curtains automatically on a schedule, from your smartphone, or even with your voice

Installation does not require any screws, nuts, bolts, or any other tools

Out of the box, the SwitchBot Curtain works with your smartphone via Bluetooth, with timers, and with schedules

Add the SwitchBot Hub Mini and control all your curtains from anywhere in the world via Wi-Fi

Hub also adds voice commands courtesy of Alexa/Siri/Google Assistant integration

One of the coolest Alexa smart home devices!

Connect to your smart home system with IFTTT support

Different styles are available for different types of curtain rods — make sure you get the right one

Compatible with ring top curtains, tab top curtains, and back tab curtains, but not with curtains that hang using grommets

