If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every so often, you come across a product that makes you shake your head. We don’t mean that in a bad way, like when you find something that’s so ridiculous it probably shouldn’t exist. We’re talking about something that offers such a simple solution that you can’t believe you never thought of it yourself. Or perhaps it’s a solution that’s so brilliant, so you’re mad that you didn’t come across it sooner or think of it yourself.

Do you want an example of a product that fits the bill perfectly? Check out the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. This smart and affordable little gadget makes it wonderfully easy to hide all your power cords so you never need to look at that annoying clutter again. Seriously, all it takes is 10 seconds and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Are you sick of the tangled mess under your electrical outlets? Even if you use surge protectors, they still have bulky, ugly cords that you need to plug into the wall. That’s fine if the power outlet in question is behind a couch or obscured from view in some other way, but dark cables and cords are so ugly when they’re out in the open. The Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover truly is one of the best Amazon finds you’ll come across. It’s so, so simple… and yet so wonderfully brilliant.

Socket Solutions’ Sleek Socket is a device that plugs into any standard three-prong electrical outlet, covering the entire thing with a solid white plate. Then a single white cable discreetly runs down from the socket cover, and it can then be tacked along the floor or in a crevice on a kitchen counter. At the end of the cable, you’ll find a power strip with three outlets or a surge protector, depending on which model you get.

The best part is that the end can be tucked away behind a couch, table, kitchen appliance, or anything else, so you don’t see it — just a single, subtle while cable coming down from the base of your electrical outlet.

We have no doubt that the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover will be one of your favorite Amazon finds this week, and prices start at just $23.95 for the model with a 3-foot cable, $1 more for the 8-foot version, or $33.95 for the 6-foot version with an integrated surge protector.

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing:

𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄, 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 – The Sleek Socket enhances your home décor while hiding ugly and unsafe plugs and cords, all while allowing full use of covered electrical outlets. The patented, ultra-thin wall-hugging cover creates an uncluttered, wireless look

𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐔𝐒𝐄 – No tools required! The Sleek Socket flat plug conveniently attaches over a “standard” size duplex outlet cover. Simply attach to the top receptacle of a duplex outlet like an ordinary plug

𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 – Less clutter, fewer obstacles, fewer hazards. The Sleek Socket is up to 90% thinner than traditional plugs and cords and even the average baseboard. Now you can move furniture flush against the wall!

𝐒𝐓𝐘𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍 – The wall-hugging design blends with walls, you’ll forget it’s there! Includes a cord management kit of adhesive cord clips to neatly secure the cord against the wall. This space-saving 3-foot, 3 outlet version is ideal for small spots like kitchens and bathrooms

𝐒𝐀𝐅𝐄𝐓𝐘 𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐃 under UL 817 (U.S.), CSA C22.2 #21 (Canada). FOR USE ONLY WITH OUTLETS, GROUND PIN DOWN (see pictures)

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.