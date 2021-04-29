If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you remember Dash Buttons? They were such a cool concept, giving customers a button that they could mount anywhere and tap to reorder certain products from Amazon. So, for example, you’d put a Tide button next to your washing machine for laundry detergent, a Folger’s button next to your coffee maker, and so on. That way, when you ran low on any of those products, one quick tap of the button would send new supplies heading your way.

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were cool indeed, but the concept was apparently ahead of its time and didn’t get enough traction because Amazon discontinued Dash Buttons last year. Now, however, a new Dash device was quietly introduced on Amazon’s site — and it’s even more impressive than Dash buttons ever were. It’s called the Dash Smart Shelf and it’s my favorite new gadget by far.

The new Dash Smart Shelf is similar in concept to Amazon’s old Dash buttons, but it takes things to a whole new level.

Pushing a button might not seem all that labor-intensive, but wouldn’t it be even cooler if you didn’t have to push a button at all? That’s what the Dash Smart Shelf is — it constantly monitors the weight of whatever product you put on top and automatically reorders when your supply is running low!

Are you wondering what type of products you can put on the Dash shelf? You can keep paper cups, Pop-Tarts, dog food, office supplies, or hundreds of other things on top of the Dash Shelf, and this brilliant device takes all the thought and effort out of ensuring that you’re always stocked up. You can check out Amazon’s ever-growing list of compatible products right here.

Oh, and we haven’t even told you the best part yet. Amazon’s Dash Shelf comes in three different sizes to suit so many different types of products… yet each size costs the same low price of just $19.99!

Here are the key details from Amazon’s product page:

Meet Amazon Dash Smart Shelf – Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low.

Never run out – Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more.

Save money – Save up to 25% on your first reorder from select partners. You can also get Subscribe & Save discounts on a variety of products.

You’re in control – Customize your preferences in the Amazon Shopping app at any time. If you don’t want automatic reorders, you can get notified when you’re running low instead.

No outlet needed – The included batteries last 2+ years. If you prefer wall power, you can add an adapter and a power cable (sold separately).

Find the right size – Dash Smart Shelf comes in Small (7″ x 7″), Medium (12″ x 10″), and Large (18″ x 13″).

