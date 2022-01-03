Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Can you believe that it’s 2022 right now? We sure can’t. 2020 took forever to end but 2021 flew by in the blink of an eye. Now that 2022 is here, we’re not sure what to expect.
As far as deals go, however, it looks like we can expect some seriously impressive discounts on all the hottest products out there.
2022 is kicking off with some truly incredible sales. Some of them match or even beat prices we saw this past Black Friday. But nothing is as popular as COVID-19 home test kits right now, and Amazon is actually offering a few shocking discounts on COVID rapid tests that are in stock right now.
Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Be sure to check out Amazon’s daily deals page, which is packed with thousands of incredible deals. Or, if you’d rather just skip to the best bargains, we’ve got you covered in today’s big roundup.
Monday’s best deals
Like we just said, COVID tests are the most popular items on Amazon right now by a landslide. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since they’re impossible to find in most stores.
Unbelievably, Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now and ready to ship out quickly. Even more shocking is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s #1 best-selling COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount!
The #2 best-seller is the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, and 2-packs only cost $17.98.
Even more COVID rapid test kits and COVID PCR tests are also in stock right now at Amazon. We’ve rounded up all the best-sellers, so check out our earlier coverage. Also, grab some 3M N95 masks or KN95 masks made in the USA while you’re at it.
Last but not least, there’s a special Amazon device sale that you really need to see.
Hurry and you can get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info. And if that deal doesn’t work, you can snag popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google instead for just $4.24 each.
Check out all of today’s best bargains below.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- 🚨 #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a 38% discount!
- If those tests sell out, iHealth COVID rapid tests are also in stock right now and they’re only $17.98 for a box of two tests
- Also, you might want to stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they’re back in stock
- Want N95 masks instead? Our readers have been flooding Amazon now that 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks are in stock at great prices
- Save up to 36% on Hamilton Beach kitchen appliances, today only
- Eu Natural Vitamins and Protein Supplements are also discounted on Monday only
- Insanely popular $150 Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are down to $89.99
- An insane deal saves you $400 off a DEWALT 10-tool powertool set!
- SELLOUT RISK: The super popular Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to $69.99 instead of $110
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $197 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (new all-time low price!) and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are up to $60 off if you hurry
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $239 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t on sale at all for Black Friday 2021 — now, however, it has the first discount of the season!
- Hurry and you can save $100 on an M1-powered MacBook Pro
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4.24 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon.
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 112,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $20 each
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that drops it to its lowest price since the summertime
- Get Amazon’s #1 best-selling spring-assisted tactical pocket knife for just $11.99
- Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have new lower prices starting at $14.99
- You’ll also find Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad at an all-time low price today
- Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat with 21,000+ 5-star ratings has a rare discount — get one for under $30!
- Get the best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $24.97!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $31
- Google’s Nest Wifi mesh wireless system has a rare discount
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to Black Friday’s $99.98 price instead of $130
- Nintendo Switch OLED is somehow in stock right now at Amazon, and so is the Xbox Series S!
- Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made in the USA and they’re only $1.70 each if you hurry
- You can also get Amazon’s best-selling black KN95 masks for just $1.19 each
- Also, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 19,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we’ve seen — under $0.20 each!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $179.99
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is back on sale for only $35
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot for just $19.99
- Get $150 off the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV
- Save $140 on the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Edition smart TV is just $179.99
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- The brand new Katchy Duo indoor fruit fly & mosquito trap is finally in stock!
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $23.79 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $22.79!
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for less than $20 🚿
Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:
