Monday’s deals: Amazon Echo & Fire TV mega-sale, $4 smart plugs, $98 AirPods, more

Happy Valentine’s Day, bargain hunters! If you didn’t get the gift you were hoping for from your partner, we’ve got good news. Amazon deals are absolutely insane right now, so you can save a ton of cash getting yourself the gift of your dreams.
In today’s roundup, we’re going to cover all the best deals we could find on Monday, February 14, 2022.
Amysen Wi-Fi Smart Plugs 4-Pack with Alexa & Google Home
Monday’s best deals
First and foremost, Amazon has a massive blowout sale right now on Echo devices, Fire TV devices, and practically everything else the company makes. Prices start at just $19.99! Check out all of Amazon’s best device deas right here.
AirPods Pro with MagSafe have a massive discount that drops them to just $174.98 at Amazon. That’s cheaper than they were on Black Friday, which is unbelievable! Also, AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 and AirPods 2 are $98.98. Those deals also beat Black Friday’s prices, though only by one penny.
Beyond all that, the Apple Watch SE is down to $249 and Apple Watch Series 7 models start at just $349 today.
Plus, the Amazon Smart Thermostat with Alexa has its first discount of 2022!
And finally, some lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg!
Definitely head over to Amazon’s daily deals page for more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- 🚨 Don’t miss this massive Amazon device blowout, today only! 🚨
- Get best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.49 each
- Best-selling KN95 masks made in the USA are somehow on sale with a huge discount
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for $20 each!
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 87,000 5-star reviews are half off at $19.99!
- Get the Amazon Smart Thermostat for just $47.99
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site is down to just $99.99 right now
- Amazon is running a huge sale on Blink home security cameras, including the Blink Mini for $24.99 and the Blink Indoor for $49.99 instead of $70
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $174.98 instead of $249
- Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to $149.98, AirPods 2 are $98.98, and other AirPods models are up to $100 off right now
- Hurry and you can score Apple AirTags Bluetooth trackers with a rare discount
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are up to $50 off if you hurry
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $249 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- Apple Watch accessories are also on sale with deep discounts
- Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t discounted at all ahead of the holidays last year — now, it has the first price drop of the season!
😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷
- 🚨 On/Go COVID home tests and BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 digital test kits are back in stock in stock, but they always sell out quickly
- Best-selling iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock at Amazon for just $8.99 each in 2-packs!
- You might also want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Get the white-hot Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL for just $64.99 instead of $110
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that will definitely disappear soon
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-pack is $84.99 instead of $135
- The #1 best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 127,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $27.99 today!
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.59 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $67.99 today
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are just $23 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount in so many colors
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99 or the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99
- The Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car is down to $19.99 instead of $50!
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to Black Friday’s all-time low price of $39.99
- Score an Echo Dot for just $4.37 when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only)
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈
🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉
- Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
- NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
- The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
- Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 118,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $26.99 instead of $60
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $189.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $259.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $20 🚿
Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:
