Meta Quest 2 is $270 renewed if Apple’s Vision Pro is too pricey for you

Apple just announced its exciting new Vision Pro headset, and most people agree that it looks amazing. Unfortunately, most people also agree that the $3,499 price tag is far too high to even consider. If you want a VR headset that’s actually affordable and available to purchase now instead of in 2024, you should definitely check out the Meta Quest 2 instead.

As you may or may not know, Meta recently cut the price of the Quest 2 so that the 128GB model is just $299 and the 256GB version is $349. Those are both excellent prices, but there’s a deal on Amazon that lets you pick up a renewed Meta Quest 2 128GB for only $269.99. That’s the best price I’ve seen so far this year for the most popular VR headset you can buy.

Meta’s Quest 2 is nowhere near as advanced as Apple’s Vision Pro headset. That should go without saying, of course. Comparing a $3,499 mixed reality headset to a $299 VR headset is like comparing a Rolls Royce to a Honda Civic. Yes, they both have four wheels and two pedals, but the similarities end there.

Apple showed off so many cool Vision Pro features during WWDC 2023, and I can’t wait to try one out for myself. The mixed reality features look fantastic, and the theater mode with different environments could be so cool. The idea of watching a movie on a 100-inch screen in the middle of a realistic-looking forest is awesome.

At the same time, however, I’m not sure how realistic Apple’s demo was for me, personally. Do I really want to sit through a 2+ hour movie with that thing strapped to my face? And working on three virtual screens looks cool, but the idea of spending a 10+ hour workday with a headset on seems outlandish.

I think the Meta Quest 2 is more my speed, and you can currently get one on sale for just $269.99 renewed.

I have a ton of fun when I use the Meta Quest 2. It might not show people a digital rendering of my eyes when they walk by, but it does have a ton of fun games and other experiences. There’s also the little difference that it only costs $299 instead of $3,499.

No, the Meta Quest 2 isn’t a futuristic MR headset like the Vision Pro. It doesn’t have any of the same advanced tech, and it doesn’t have most of the nifty features that Apple showed off during its WWDC 2023 keynote.

But Meta’s Quest 2 is great for light VR gaming and other fun VR experiences. At $269.99 renewed, it’s a fantastic value. Plus, this is part of Amazon’s “Renewed Premium” program, so it comes with a full one-year warranty. If it doesn’t look and perform like new, you can return it for a full refund.

Or, if you don’t care about saving an extra $30, you can get a brand-new one at Meta’s reduced price.