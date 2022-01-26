Meet the $28 gadget that helps you cook perfect steak every time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

The key to doing so many things well is finding the right tool for the job. And all you need to cook meats and fish to the perfect temperature each and every time is one simple device that’s available on Amazon. It’s the best meat thermometer you’ll ever try, and it has a new, lower retail price!

I’m not trying to brag or anything, but people compliment me every single time I cook steak or hamburgers. Seriously… every single time. My salmon and tuna steaks are also always cooked perfectly. And my chicken? Everyone tells me they can’t get enough. I’m definitely no professional chef — not even close. I wouldn’t even call myself an amateur chef. I’m not particularly fond of cooking in general, so it has nothing to do with enthusiasm.

I just know a simple trick that takes all the guesswork out of cooking meats and perfectly every time, without fail.

Best meat thermometer on Amazon

If I’m not a whiz in the kitchen, how do I cook my dishes perfectly every single time? Well, I just found a little gadget that makes it almost impossible to cook anything but perfect steak. It’s called the Govee Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and it’s one of the best purchases you can make for your kitchen and grill.

All you do is pop in a probe before you put meat on the grill or in the pan. It stays in place the entire time you cook. The gadget connects wirelessly to your smartphone and relays internal temperature readings in real-time. Then your phone alerts you when it reaches the target temp so you can stop cooking. How brilliant is that?!

There are plenty of similar products out there, but this one is particularly popular for a few reasons. First, the long-range connectivity works at a distance of up to 196 feet. It also costs much less than most rivals thanks to a new lower retail price of just $27.99. You’ll receive the Govee Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer itself along with two temperature sensors that run into your grill or onto your pan if you’re using a cooktop.

Also, if you want four sensors instead of two, there’s a different deal you need to see. The top-rated Soraken Wireless Meat Thermometer with 4 Probes retails for $50. It’s a top-seller at that price, but there’s a big discount right now.

That means if you hurry, you can pick one up for much less. At that price, you really can’t go wrong!

Govee Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer fast facts

Want to know a little more about the best meat thermometer on Amazon right now? Here are some key details to remember:

Bluetooth technology and a smart design connect to your smartphone at a distance of up to 196 feet away

Never miss an alert whether you’re standing next to your grill or you’re on the other side of the house

The free Govee app is easy to use for beginners or for seasoned professionals

Just set a custom target temperature or configure a timer and the app does the rest

You can also monitor your food’s internal temperature in real-time in the app

Get alerts when your food reaches the target temperature or set a re-temp alarm to ensure you remove your food from the heat at the exact right time

The probes have an operating temperature range of 32℉ to 572℉ and are accurate to within 1.8°F

Runs for months on 2 AA batteries

Big upgrade

Image source: MEATER/Amazon

If you’re looking for a big upgrade and you’re not afraid to spend some extra cash, we’ve got a great option for you. We considered ranking it as the best meat thermometer on Amazon, to begin with. But the affordability of the Govee model is just too impressive.

The MEATER true wireless meat thermometer has been one of our favorite kitchen tools for years. That said, $65.99 is a lot of money to spend on a single meat thermometer. And believe it or not, that’s the cheapest model the company makes. The newer MEATER Plus rings up at $99.95 because it has longer-range Bluetooth that works from up to 165 feet away.

If you’re shopping for the best of the best and you don’t mind spending a little extra money, definitely check out one of MEATER’s wireless meat thermometers. These high-end kitchen gadgets were revolutionary when they debuted. All these years later, they’re still among the best of the best.

