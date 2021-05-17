If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re one of the countless people out there who has trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night, the problem might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to rush out and spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress in order to address the problem. Instead, you should definitely consider trying to revitalize your current mattress first.

Amazon is running an awesome sale right now on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill. This best-selling pillow top mattress cover has nearly 31,000 5-star ratings and it checks every box you could possibly want to check. It’s hypoallergenic, it’s fabulously comfy, it’s easy to wash, and it takes just seconds to put it on any mattress. This perennial best-seller happens to be on sale right now for as little as $39.95 instead of the regular price, which ranges from $60 to $90 depending on which size you need. That’s a fantastic deal, but it might not be around for much longer.

We can’t even count the number of studies out there that have found that millions of Americans suffer from some type of sleep problem, and it’s all too easy to turn to sleeping pills as a solution. That’s obviously not ideal. As a matter of fact, many doctors say that being dependant on sleeping pills or even Benedryl can still become a problem. As a matter of fact, we recently read several expert opinions stating that using antihistamines like Benadryl as a sleep aid is actually just for you as bad as not getting enough sleep to begin with.

Quality sleep is believed to be crucial for your health and energy levels, and some situations really do warrant medication. But more often than you might think, environmental issues are to blame when you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. That could mean noises in or around the home are the problem and good earplugs are all you need. Other times, however, it’s your worn-out old mattress that’s the culprit.

If you want to give yourself the best shot at getting a good night’s sleep, you should start with a mattress that’s both supportive and comfortable. You also need a sleep surface that doesn’t retain too much heat because temperature issues can definitely wake you up at night. But before you run out and spend a ton of cash replacing your current mattress, you might be excited to learn that there’s an inexpensive way to get several more years of life out of it.

Pop on over to Amazon and check out the Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill, which is shockingly affordable considering how good it is.

This beloved pillow-top is wonderfully plush and comfortable, yet it doesn’t sleep too warm like many similar mattress covers. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, how about the word of 31,000 Amazon reviewers who gave this mattress topper 5 stars?

It’s a wonderfully comfortable pillow top that fits any mattress like a glove and will make your old mattress so much more comfortable. Definitely check it out while it’s on sale with deep discounts — the Queen size is down to $39.95 from $60 and the King is on sale for just $59.95 instead of $90! The smaller sizes are on sale as well, so definitely check them out.

Here are the key takeaways you should remember:

This best-selling mattress topper is cool, breathable, ultra-soft, plush, and luxurious

Feel like you’re sleeping in a 5-star hotel every night

The new square stitching pattern is more comfortable than the diamond stitching you find on most mattress toppers

TIP: this mattress topper comes in a vacuum-sealed bag, so spread it out for a few days before using it or lay it out in the sun for a few hours

Made of 100% cotton with hypoallergenic fill

