M2 MacBook Pro drops to lowest price ever with $200 discount

Earlier this week, a big sale on M2 iPad Pro models dropped prices to new all-time lows. Many of those deals are still available if you missed out, which is great since the iPad Pro is our favorite tablet on the market right now. And now, our favorite laptops are on sale too, thanks to deep discounts on M2 MacBook Pro laptops.

Amazon has several MacBook Pro models on sale right now. The most attractive deal may be the $200 discount on the M2 MacBook Pro. That drops your price to $1,099, which is an all-time low. Brand new 2023 MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro chip are $50 off, and you can save up to $500 off the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro.

Apple’s MacBook laptop lineup is far more complex now than it has ever been in the past. There are so many different models available, but we think that’s actually a good thing. MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models span a wide range of sizes and price points, so there’s something for everyone in Apple’s current laptop lineup.

One of our favorite models is definitely the M2 MacBook Pro. It was released in 2022 and offers one of the best values you can get.

Powered by the Apple M2 chip, this laptop features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Performance is so much more impressive than anything you’d find with a comparable Intel chip.

Also, the M2 is incredibly efficient. You’ll get up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge with the M2 MacBook Pro.

Other key specs include a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, a FaceTime HD camera, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Each storage option is discounted right now at Amazon, though some SKUs have already sold out. The big news is that the entry-level M2 MacBook Pro with 256GB is down to just $1,099 thanks to a $200 discount. That’s the lowest price ever and it’ll definitely sell out soon.

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,099.00 Available on Amazon

In addition to the M2 model, three other MacBook Pro models are on sale right now.

The deepest discount is on the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro. Don’t let the number fool you, the M1 Pro model is even more powerful than the M2 model.

This MacBook Pro retails for $2,499, but it’s down to $1,999 right now thanks to a huge $500 discount.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

And finally, both 2023 MacBook Pro models are on sale as well. That includes the new 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro as well as the larger 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro.

These are the fastest and most powerful MacBook Pro models that Apple has ever made. They were just released, and they’re already $50 off at Amazon.