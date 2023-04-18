M2 Mac mini is on sale for $499.99, the lowest price yet

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini is the fastest and most powerful compact computer that Apple has ever made. And right now, the current-generation Mac mini is back on sale at the lowest price yet for this new 2023 model.

The newest Mac mini went on sale just last month, and when it did, our readers rushed to take advantage. Now, Apple’s M2 Mac mini is back down to $499.99 thanks to a deal on Amazon. That matches the lowest price ever, and it’s a sale that you should definitely take advantage of if you’re in the market for a new Apple desktop.

2023 has been a fantastic year so far for Apple fans. We can’t recall the last time we’ve seen so many popular Apple devices on sale with such deep discounts.

Check out our guide on the best AirPods deals, and you’ll see that AirPods Pro 2 are currently down to an all-time low. Or, scroll through the best Apple Watch deals, and you’ll find multiple models on sale at the best prices ever.

Now, we can once again add the M2 Mac mini to the list of Apple products that are on sale with the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen.

Prices currently start at just $499.99 for the M2 Mac mini with a 256GB SSD, which is an outstanding deal. This is Apple’s new 2023 Mac mini model with the latest and greatest Apple silicon.

The M2 chip in this Mac mini version includes an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It also has 8GB of RAM, and you can upgrade it with up to 24GB of unified memory.

As for connectivity, you get two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. Plus, as far as wireless is concerned, the M2 Mac mini sports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

At $100 off for the entry-level model, this M2 Mac mini deal is as good as it gets. Actually, there is one deal that’s slightly better.

If you’re looking to double the storage capacity from a 256GB SSD to a 512GB SSD, you can save even more money.

The M2 Mac mini with 512GB of storage normally sells for $799, and that’s how much you’ll spend if you buy one right now at an Apple Store or at most other retailers. Thanks to these M2 Mac mini deals on Amazon, however, this model currently has a $110 discount.

That means you’ll only pay $689.99. Once again, that’s an all-time low price for Apple’s 2023 Mac mini model with 512GB of storage.