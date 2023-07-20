Click to Skip Ad
M1 iPad Air has a huge $99 discount that drops it to the best price ever

Published Jul 20th, 2023 11:35AM EDT
iPad Air 5th Generation
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

BGR Deals has terrific guides on the best Apple deals and the best AirPods deals. In addition to all the terrific sales we’ve covered in there, however, there’s a particularly appealing M1 iPad Air deal available right now at Amazon.

Powered by the M1 processor, the iPad Air 5th-Gen offers impressive performance for much less money than the cheapest iPad Pro. And right now, it’s on sale at the all-time low price of $499.99.

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air retails for $599, which is a pretty hefty price for an Apple tablet that doesn’t have the word “Pro” in its name. But there’s a good reason that the iPad Air commands that price tag.

First and foremost, this tablet is powered by Apple’s M1 processor instead of an A-series chipset like the ones in the regular iPad. That’s the same chip that powers Apple’s Mac lineup, which means you’re getting desktop-grade performance in a slim tablet.

Apple's M1 iPad Air is $100 off today at Best Buy.
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is $99 off today at Amazon. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The M1 iPad Air that’s discounted in this Amazon deal also features a USB-C port and Apple Pencil support. Not only can you use Apple’s latest stylus, but this iPad Air model also supports wireless charging for the Apple Pencil.

Other key M1 iPad Air features include Magic Keyboard support, a laminated display, and five different colorways.

$599 isn’t bad at all for this powerful package. Over at Amazon, however, you’ll find the M1 iPad Air on sale for $499.99. Again, that matches the lowest price ever for this model. You definitely won’t find it on sale at a lower price anytime soon.

In addition to the M1 iPad Air, there are also a few more iPad deals you can check out today.

Anyone in the market for a more powerful iPad should check out Amazon’s iPad Pro deals. The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $749 right now, which is a $50 discount. The entry-level iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249.99, which is the lowest price ever for this best-selling model.

As for Apple’s more affordable iPad models, the iPad 10th-Gen is $36 off today. Also, the iPad mini is $30 off, but the discount is only available on certain colorways.

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

