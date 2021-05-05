If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer, you don’t need to spend a fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion GB of RAM. Nope, all you need is a new Apple notebook powered by Apple’s incredible M-series chip — and prices actually start much lower than you might think! The new M1 MacBook Air is Apple’s most affordable laptop you can get with the new M1 chipset. You know, the SoC that’s making tons of waves in the industry right now. This entry-level Apple laptop is still powerful enough to computer crush rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much — especially while Amazon is discounting the MacBook Air by up to $70. This laptop is lightning-fast indeed, but there’s another M1-powered Apple notebook that’s even more powerful.

As incredible as the new Air is, it’s not the fastest Apple laptop in town. If you want the best of the best, you’re likely eying a brand new Apple M1 MacBook Pro instead of the Air. If that’s the case, we have some fantastic news: Now is the time to pull the trigger because Amazon is offering all-time low prices on both the 256GB model and the 512GB version, with discounts up to a whopping $200!

Today's Top Deal Amazon has real diamond stud earrings for under $60 — and the reviews are off the charts! Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you’re in search of the fastest and most powerful Apple computers ever made, you now have three models to choose from: the new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Soon, there will be a fourth when the new M1 iMac is released. And despite how insanely powerful these computers are and despite the fact that they’re still pretty much brand new, Amazon has been offering various discounts on all three models ever since late last year.

Apple’s new Mac mini is the only M1-powered desktop, and you’ll be shocked at how affordable it is considering the fact that it crushes Windows PCs that cost twice as much. The same can be said of the MacBook Air, which is also on sale with discounts up to $70. But it should go without saying that the most exciting new M1-powered computer is the M1 MacBook Pro — and Amazon just slashed this incredible laptop to its lowest price ever.

The M1 MacBook Pro was between $50 and $60 off ahead of the holidays last year. Procrastination doesn’t often off, but this time around you’ll be very glad that you missed those deals.

Head over to Amazon today and you’ll find that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage is $150 off. And if you want to bump your storage space up to 512GB you’ll still save a whopping $199.01 thanks to a $150 discount and an extra $49.01 that’s chopped off at checkout! Both of those deals are new all-time low prices for Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro models, but we have no idea how much longer Amazon’s awesome sale will last.

In other words… it’s now or never!

M1 MacBook Pro

Apple’s M1 chip is a revolution in the personal computing space, offering unrivaled CPU and GPU performance

Instant wake means no more waiting for your laptop to load

The 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance , while the 8-core GPU brings up to 5x faster graphics

, while the The M1 is also Apple’s most efficient chipset ever, enabling up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge

The dedicated 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced machine learning capabilities that have never been seen before on comparable notebook computers

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,149.99 You Save:$149.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray List Price:$1,499.00 Price:$1,299.99 You Save:$150.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

M1 MacBook Air

Powered by Apple’s M1 chip, the first M series chip designed entirely by Apple to optimize performance and efficiency

Apple’s 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance and the 8-core GPU powers up to 5x faster graphics

and the Up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge — leave your bulky power supply at home

Instant wake enabled by the M1 means your MacBook is ready to go as soon as you open it

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price:$999.00 Price:$949.99 You Save:$49.01 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.