Lenovo Chromebooks hit shockingly low prices in Amazon’s one-day sale

If you need a new laptop, you’re definitely keeping your eye out for the best deals. Nobody wants to pay full price for a laptop, as that can really put a huge dent in your savings. Finding the one with the right graphics and memory for your needs can be tricky. But ultimately, there is a laptop out there for you. Amazon frequently has great deals on laptops, so you may be able to find the one you want on the site. Right now, you can actually get some terrific deals on laptops there. You can actually save up to $150 on a 2020 MacBook Pro right now. You can also save nearly $70 on a 2020 MacBook Air if you want a thinner laptop. But if those are too expensive, Amazon has a one-day sale on Lenovo Chromebooks that you may be interested in.

Amazon’s sale gets you Lenovo Chromebooks for much cheaper than usual. You can save up to 30% off select Lenovo Chromebooks. But these are prices that will only stay throughout today. That means there isn’t much time for you to enjoy these low prices. Take a look at what this sale offers now.

Lenovo Chromebooks give you flexibility

If you’re in the market for a laptop but also a tablet, then the Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop is a great choice. This is extremely simple to use and has a very long battery life. Sleek and stylish, it boots up in seconds and has 64 GB of eMMC. It is less than an inch thin and weighs as much as a hardcover book. The screen is 11.6″ and you can sign in with your Google account.

There are a variety of USB ports and this features Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity technology. It takes almost no time to convert it into a tablet, thanks to the flexible screen and touchscreen. Rotating 360° is very easy. Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop is $259.99 and it is well worth it. But today, you’ll be able to get this for just $209.99! That’s a 19% savings!

Upgrade your convertible laptop

For those who want an upgrade from that option, there’s the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ Laptop. This allows you to work from anywhere, whether you’re traveling for work, school, or just setting up at home. This has a 10th generation Intel Core processor for speedy performance. It is a 2-in-1 laptop that combines a keyboard and a touchscreen, making it easy to interact with.

It has a 13″ FHD display and is incredibly slim and lightweight. The 360° convertible Chromebook offers beautiful visuals and there are two user-facing stereo speakers that keep you immersed in the experience. There is a built-in webcam, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an audio jack. You can connect easily with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Save $130 today on this laptop by snagging it for only $299.99!

