Super-popular Kasa smart plugs just dropped back to Amazon’s lowest price ever

You can find plenty more where that came from, but there’s a particular deal we need to draw your attention to because it recently ended but now it’s back. It an Amazon sale that slashes the price of white-hot TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs to a new all-time low, and it was supposed to be over earlier this month. Now, however, it’s back and we don’t know how much longer it’ll stick around.

Insanely popular TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs are the #1 best-selling smart plugs out there among BGR Deals readers and it’s not even close. Of course, it’s pretty easy to figure out why.

These awesome smart plugs include all the features you’d expect as well as build quality and an app that are both a cut above most rival offerings. The most popular model sells for $15 each, but Amazon’s awesome Black Friday deal last year offered shoppers a nice big discount. They sold out fast back then and they’ve continued to sell out pretty regularly ever since. Now, they’re finally back in stock again for even less than they cost last year on Black Friday. In fact, these best-selling smart plugs just hit a new all-time low price!

Amazon’s current deal on TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs could sell out yet again now that the cat’s out of the bag. This deal first popped up last month and it was scheduled to end in early May. It did end… but now it’s somehow back! And the good news is that if you miss out on this new opportunity to get these popular plugs for just $6.25 each in 4-packs, you’ll find another sale on 2-packs that cuts the per-plug price from $15 to $7.50 each. That’s still a terrific value, so grab a few while you still can.

List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 ($6.25 / Piece) You Save: $5.00 (17%)

Here are the key takeaways:

TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone

They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!

Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more

Use the scheduling feature in the app to turn your devices off and on at certain times each day, or only on specific days each week

Simple setup lets you configure each smart plug in about 1 minute

UL certified for safe use

2-year warranty provided by TP-Link

