iPad 9th-Gen is on sale for $269 today, a $60 discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Earlier this month, we told you about a deal that dropped Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad to $259, the lowest price ever. Today, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Best Buy’s sale ended after Presidents’ Day, so 9th-Gen iPads aren’t on sale anymore at the retailer. But the good news is that Amazon kicked off a new sale that slashes the 10.2-inch iPad to just $269.

That’s a $60 discount, and it’s only $10 shy of the all-time low price. There are also several other iPad models on sale today, and we’ll show you all the best deals.

Apple’s newer 10th-Gen iPad is a decent upgrade, but it’s not really anything to write home about. It’s also much more expensive than the previous-generation iPad model, which is still included in Apple’s current tablet lineup.

The newer model gets a slightly bigger display, a relocated Touch ID home button, and a newer chipset. But it starts at $449, while the 10.2-inch iPad starts at $329. And now, while there’s a big iPad 9th-Gen sale happening at Amazon, you’ll save even more money.

Thanks to a $60 discount at Amazon, this best-selling iPad model starts at just $269, a $60 discount. That’s within $10 of the lowest price ever for this model.

Or, if you want something more powerful, skip the iPad 10th-Gen and get the newest iPad Air instead. It has an M1 chip just like a Mac, and it’s $100 off right now.

Anyone looking for a true laptop replacement is going to want even more power and performance. If that’s the case for you, there are two more iPad deals at Amazon that you should check out.

First, the iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale with discounts of up to $100 off. If you want the lowest price you can possibly get, the 128GB model is down to $759 right now.

Or, you can get an $80 discount on the cheapest iPad Pro 12-inch model. Pick up the 128GB version and you can get it for $1,019.99 instead of $1,099.