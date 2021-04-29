If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When you stop to think about products offered by Instant Brands, multi-use electric pressure cookers are obviously the first category of device that will come to mind. Instant Pots are wildly popular because they tackle so many different tasks with a single kitchen gadget.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find several great Instant Pot deals that are available ahead of Mother’s Day 2021. Prices start at just $63.94 for the Instant Pot Duo Mini and you can save $30 on the Instant Pot Ultra Mini. Or if you want the best of the best, there’s a rare discount right now on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer.

But the deepest Instant Pot discount that’s available right now at Amazon is on a product you might not even know exists. It’s called the Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender, and it’ll be a game-changer in your kitchen.

I picked up an Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender recently and to be perfectly honest, I have no idea how I ever lived without it. This fantastic multi-use blender combines so many different gadgets into one stunning package. From crushing ice and making smoothies to making purees, nut butters, oat milk, and more, this puppy does it all. It can also replace your food processor — but it handles more than just blending and mixing. Thanks to the built-in heating element and smart programs that can boil and stir, I don’t even need to use my stovetop to make soup anymore!

The Ace Plus is a must-have gadget in every kitchen, but the $150 retail price is a pretty tall order. Pick one up today at Amazon, however, and it’ll only cost you $89.92. That’s a massive 40% discount!

Here are the bullet points Instant Brands included on its Amazon product page:

From the makers of Instant Pot: This 10-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile making hot tasty soups with a hot heating element

Easy: 10-in-1 one-touch buttons to easily make smoothies, hot soups, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa, and more

Tasty smoothies: This powerhouse 26,500RPM 10-speed customizable countertop blender zips through ingredients making smoothies nutritious and tasty

Silky smooth or chunky soups – Add fresh vegetables, broth- even raw meat. Ace Plus boils then gently stirs so everything cooks perfectly, and noodles stay intact

Patio drinks to your home: Frozen cocktails with the crushed ice program

Healthy: Store-bought nut butters often contain additives and sugar. Make your own peanut, almond, cashew, and hazelnut spread in the Ace Plus

Hot tasty soups: Instant Pot Blenders give you thorough and even cooking with a hot heating element, unlike blade friction heating blenders

Accessories included: Patented 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup & cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine washable strainer bag for making soy, rice, oat, and nut milks. 120-volt 60-hertz power supply – please check your voltage if not in North America

Get inspired. Free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started on your cooking adventure. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities

