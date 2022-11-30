Fire TV Stick deals start at $15 for Cyber Week 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offered the lowest prices of the year on so many popular Amazon devices. And if you hurry, more than 50 of the best Black Friday Amazon deals are still available now! And during Cyber Week 2022, that includes the best Fire TV Stick deals of the year.

Prices start at just $14.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite, and the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $34.99 instead of $55. But the star of the show, as always, is the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K. Until the end of the week, you can get this awesome $50 streaming stick for just $24.99, matching the lowest price ever.

BGR Deals readers always swarm Amazon to get the Fire TV Stick Lite when it drops to $14.99. And the Fire TV Stick with Amazon’s upgraded Alexa Voice Remote is only $5 more.

But the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s on sale for $24.99 instead of $50 is even more popular. That should be no surprise, of course. With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers prefer the 4K model.

But before you buy the regular 4K model, you should know that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is well worth the upgrade while it’s just $12 more. It’s the only Fire Stick that supports Wi-Fi 6. Plus, it’s so much faster and more responsive than any other model Amazon has released.

In addition to those terrific deals, there’s another one that we definitely need to mention.

You love Fire TV devices because they give you access to all your favorite streaming media apps. And you love Echo smart speakers because they give you hands-free access to Alexa. Why not combine the two?!

Amazon is offering the beloved Fire TV Cube for just $59.99 instead of $120. That’s the lowest price of 2022, matching Amazon’s Prime Day deal. This awesome little gadget is basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people absolutely love it. There’s no better time to find out what all the fuss is about than right now.

The bad news is that all of these awesome Fire TV Stick deals and the Fire TV Cube deal are likely going to end soon. That means you don’t have long to get in on the action.

Fire TV Stick deals for Cyber Week 2022

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to a big discount. Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99.

Or, spend another $5 and you can get the Fire TV Stick, which includes Amazon’s upgraded Alexa Voice Remote. Unlike the version that comes with the Fire TV Stick Lite, this one also has buttons to control your TV and soundbar.

On top of that, you can also save even more by upgrading to the king of Amazon’s streaming dongles, the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale right now for just $24.99.

And on top of that, if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $59.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, as we described earlier. People love it so much, and this is the lowest price of the year.

These Fire TV Stick deals are all likely to end soon. This might be your last chance to save big on Fire TV devices until Prime Day this summer!

Special sale on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

In addition to the deals mentioned above, Amazon is running another sale that might be the best Fire TV Stick deal available right now.

If you pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you’ll pay just $34.99 instead of $55. That matches Amazon’s lowest price ever, so you know you’re getting an incredible deal.

This is the fastest Fire TV Stick that Amazon has ever made. It’s also the only model that supports Wi-Fi 6. That means you get a blazing-fast user interface with practically no lag. Plus, you can enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds if you have a wireless router that supports Wi-Fi 6.

Of note, Amazon’s eero 6 and eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi systems are both on sale with huge discounts. If you want to get the most out of your Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you’ll need to make sure that your home Wi-Fi network supports Wi-Fi 6.

Fire TV Stick 4K & 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

Fire TV Stick Lite & Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick streams in Full HD

Includes the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which does not have IR buttons to control your TV



Use Alexa on your remote to launch apps, pause shows, answer questions, and more

Enjoy access to thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max

Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device

It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot

In addition to 4K UHD streaming and HDR support, you also get hands-free Alexa

You can a sk Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show

Control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers, too

The built-in speaker lets you hear Alexa’s responses even when your TV is off

Supports Dolby Vision in addition to HDR and HDR10+

