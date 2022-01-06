Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.

We all have so many things on our desks these days. Examples include computers and monitors to smartphone chargers, desk phones, and more. Some people also have a printer or a scanner on their desk. Plus, there are so many other peripherals that we use for work. Each of those devices obviously includes a power cord. And there are more cables you need to worry about like Ethernet cables, HDMI cables, and phone cords that run to your wall or VoIP box. In a nutshell, this all means that you're probably swimming in a sea of cords and cables right now. And if you're like me and so many other people out there, you undoubtedly hate staring at that tangled mess.

Thankfully, there's a simple solution available on Amazon called the Yecaye Cable Raceway Cable and Cord Organizer, and prices start at just $20.89 right now. You need this cable organizer for your desk, countertops, and more.

Yecaye 94in J Channel Cable Raceway - 6 Pack 15.7in Desk Cord Cab… Price: $20.89 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Best cable organizer for your desk and more

Search for days on end and I doubt you would find a solution as simple and affordable as the Yecaye Cable Raceway Cable and Cord Organizer. It's basically a 94-inch J channel made of plastic, and it comes with a roll of double-sided adhesive tape. It's split into six different sections that measure 15.7 inches each. That way, you can arrange them to get whatever lengths you need for the back of your desk. You can also split them up into multiple runs. That way, for example, you can position one along the back of your desk and another down the side. Then just attach the pieces using the adhesive tape.

Voila… you're done!

It's a great solution that's perfect for desks of any size. It's also a wonderful option for the countertops in your kitchen if you've got a bunch of power cords for appliances that you'd like to hide. The Cable Raceway comes in four different colors including black and white. Best of all, prices start at just $20.89 thanks to a discount!

What are you waiting for?!

Raceway Cord Organizer fast facts

If you want a cable organizer for your desk, the Yecaye Cable Raceway Cable and Cord Organizer is as good as it gets. Here are some key takeaways:

Smart design offers a slim profile despite the large capacity of up to 10 power cords or up to 16 Cat-5 Ethernet cables

That means you have space for everything on your desk or countertop — kiss your cluttered cables goodbye

The 94-inch Under Desk Cable Raceway Organizer Kit includes six 15.7-inch sections that you can run side by side or arrange along different surfaces

includes six 15.7-inch sections that you can run side by side or arrange along different surfaces This design gives you the flexibility you need to tackle any setup

The J channel design opens on top for easy access and to ensure that cables are locked in place

This also makes it easy to rearrange things on your desk or countertop anytime you want

Keep your desk clear and maintain a safe work environment free of trip hazards

Installation is a breeze with premium adhesive PE tape — no drilling, screws, or nails required

For an even more secure bond, you can use two rows of adhesive tape on the back of each Cable Raceway section instead of one

