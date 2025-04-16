Click to Skip Ad
Here’s how to get 10% off Apple accessories with the Earth Day promo

Published Apr 16th, 2025 10:02AM EDT
AirPods 4 earbuds on a table
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Following a report that Apple would offer 10% off when recycling an accessory over the next 30 days, the company has officially launched its Earth Day promo.

This promotion gives customers 10% off eligible Apple accessories when they recycle qualifying devices at participating Apple Stores.

The offer runs until May 16. According to MacRumors, it’s available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and other countries with Apple Store locations.

Unlike other trade-in promotions where you exchange an accessory for an Apple gift card, this one targets products that don’t have a trade-in program. So, if you have one of the following non-working devices at home, you can get up to 10% off (up to $20) on select Apple accessories.

These are the eligible devices for recycling:

  • AirPods
  • AirPort
  • AirTag
  • Apple TV
  • Computers
  • Displays
  • Hard Drives & Storage
  • Headphones & Speakers
  • HomePod
  • Mice & Keyboards
  • Networking
  • Printers & Scanners
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Watches
  • iPod

These are the devices you can get a discount with Apple’s Earth Day promo after recycling one of the products above:

  • Apple Branded Adapters
  • Apple Branded AirPods 4
  • Apple Branded AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
  • Apple Branded AirTag (1-pack)
  • Apple Branded AirTag (4-pack)
  • Apple Branded Apple Pencil
  • Apple Branded Apple TV 4K
  • Apple Branded Apple Watch bands
  • Apple Branded Cables
  • Apple Branded Chargers
  • Apple Branded HomePod mini
  • Apple Branded iPad cases
  • Apple Branded iPhone cases
  • Apple Branded
  • Magic Keyboard (excluding
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad)
  • Apple Branded Magic Mouse
  • Apple Branded Magic Trackpad

While recycling these products will not yield much in return, it’s better than doing it for free, which is what Apple always offers. Plus, it helps the environment by keeping electronics out of landfills.

Apple is expected to announce its Earth Day celebrations in the coming days, potentially including special content for Apple TV+, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, Apple Books, and more.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

