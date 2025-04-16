Here’s how to get 10% off Apple accessories with the Earth Day promo

Following a report that Apple would offer 10% off when recycling an accessory over the next 30 days, the company has officially launched its Earth Day promo.

This promotion gives customers 10% off eligible Apple accessories when they recycle qualifying devices at participating Apple Stores.

The offer runs until May 16. According to MacRumors, it’s available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and other countries with Apple Store locations.

Unlike other trade-in promotions where you exchange an accessory for an Apple gift card, this one targets products that don’t have a trade-in program. So, if you have one of the following non-working devices at home, you can get up to 10% off (up to $20) on select Apple accessories.

These are the eligible devices for recycling:

AirPods

AirPort

AirTag

Apple TV

Computers

Displays

Hard Drives & Storage

Headphones & Speakers HomePod

Mice & Keyboards

Networking

Printers & Scanners

Smartphones

Tablets

Watches

iPod

These are the devices you can get a discount with Apple’s Earth Day promo after recycling one of the products above:

Apple Branded Adapters

Apple Branded AirPods 4

Apple Branded AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

Apple Branded AirTag (1-pack)

Apple Branded AirTag (4-pack)

Apple Branded Apple Pencil

Apple Branded Apple TV 4K

Apple Branded Apple Watch bands

Apple Branded Cables Apple Branded Cables

Apple Branded Chargers

Apple Branded HomePod mini

Apple Branded iPad cases

Apple Branded iPhone cases

Apple Branded

Magic Keyboard (excluding

Magic Keyboard for iPad)

Apple Branded Magic Mouse

Apple Branded Magic Trackpad

While recycling these products will not yield much in return, it’s better than doing it for free, which is what Apple always offers. Plus, it helps the environment by keeping electronics out of landfills.

Apple is expected to announce its Earth Day celebrations in the coming days, potentially including special content for Apple TV+, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, Apple Books, and more.