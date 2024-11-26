Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 iCloud Sony WH-1000XM4 Review Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile for Black Friday
BGR's favorite dash cams have deep discounts
Home Deals Accessories

Grid Studio Black Friday deals are live with original iPhone frame, Game Boy, and more

By
Published Nov 26th, 2024 5:22PM EST
Grid Studio Black Friday deals
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Grid Studio, popular for framing iPhones, other Apple products, and gaming devices, has kicked off its Black Friday deals. BGR has reviewed several Grid frames, which offer high-quality options with a lot of nostalgia. For example, you can have a disassembled iPhone 2G, iPhone X, Apple Watch, Apple’s most famous iPhone chips, and more at home.

What’s interesting about Grid Studio is its attention to detail. For iPhone models, the frame has a brief description of the product and highlights all of its prominent parts, such as sensors, the main board, cameras, the SIM tray, and more.

Grid pays tribute to the original iPhone. While auctions of sealed iPhones cost thousands of dollars, this frame is available for $299 during the Black Friday:

The iPhone 2G (1st generation), which went on sale 16 years ago on June 29, laid the foundation for the modern smartphone, forever changing the way we access the world’s information. From no app store to an App Store, iCloud, iTunes…It’s amazing how we’ve advanced over the years. Thanks, to Apple for revolutionizing and simplifying smartphone usage, the iPhone 2G is truly a legend, with respect to history and how Apple led the way.

Grid Watch 1st GenImage source: Christian de Looper for BGR

From November 26 to December 2, Grid Studio offers discounted prices on select items:

In addition, there’s a storewide discount of 20%, which doesn’t cover special frames. You need to redeem the code BF20 at checkout. With that discount, users can get Grid Studio frames with Apple pins, which are throwbacks to meaningful Apple products through almost 50 years of history, a Grid with ten years of Apple chips, and even standalone processors, such as the A7 for the iPhone 5S or the A10, which powered the iPad 6, iPad 7, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPod touch 7.

You can learn more about Grid’s Black Friday promotion here, and keep checking BGR for the latest deals on everything tech.

Don’t Miss: GRID celebrates Apple products with framed Badge Collection

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News