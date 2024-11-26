Grid Studio Black Friday deals are live with original iPhone frame, Game Boy, and more

Grid Studio, popular for framing iPhones, other Apple products, and gaming devices, has kicked off its Black Friday deals. BGR has reviewed several Grid frames, which offer high-quality options with a lot of nostalgia. For example, you can have a disassembled iPhone 2G, iPhone X, Apple Watch, Apple’s most famous iPhone chips, and more at home.

What’s interesting about Grid Studio is its attention to detail. For iPhone models, the frame has a brief description of the product and highlights all of its prominent parts, such as sensors, the main board, cameras, the SIM tray, and more.

Grid pays tribute to the original iPhone. While auctions of sealed iPhones cost thousands of dollars, this frame is available for $299 during the Black Friday:

The iPhone 2G (1st generation), which went on sale 16 years ago on June 29, laid the foundation for the modern smartphone, forever changing the way we access the world’s information. From no app store to an App Store, iCloud, iTunes…It’s amazing how we’ve advanced over the years. Thanks, to Apple for revolutionizing and simplifying smartphone usage, the iPhone 2G is truly a legend, with respect to history and how Apple led the way.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

From November 26 to December 2, Grid Studio offers discounted prices on select items:

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition, there’s a storewide discount of 20%, which doesn’t cover special frames. You need to redeem the code BF20 at checkout. With that discount, users can get Grid Studio frames with Apple pins, which are throwbacks to meaningful Apple products through almost 50 years of history, a Grid with ten years of Apple chips, and even standalone processors, such as the A7 for the iPhone 5S or the A10, which powered the iPad 6, iPad 7, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPod touch 7.

You can learn more about Grid’s Black Friday promotion here, and keep checking BGR for the latest deals on everything tech.