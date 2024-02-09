Google Pixel Buds deals start at $79, or save $50 on Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s Pixel device lineup has jumped up near the top of the list for people in search of high-quality mobile products that rival market-leading counterparts made by Apple. That’s true of Pixel phones, of course, and it’s also true of Pixel Buds wireless earbuds. Now, a new sale has slashed Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro both to the lowest prices of 2024 so far.

Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s entry-level model that competes with AirPods. They retail for $99, but they’re on sale for only $79 right now. Or, you can upgrade to noise cancelling Pixel Buds Pro for $149.99 instead of $200. That’s also the lowest price of the year so far.

The entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds compete directly with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. Some people prefer them to AirPods though, because they have silicon ear tips that isolate sound. As a result, the sound quality is even better than what you’ll get from Apple’s AirPods.

If you check out our guide on the best AirPods deals, you’ll see that AirPods are down to as little as $89.99 right now, depending on which model you want. That’s the best price of the year so far, but it’s still more than you’ll pay for Pixel Buds A-Series earphones right now.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series retail for $99. That’s $30 less than Apple’s retail price for AirPods. But Pixel Buds A-Series are also on sale right now for just $79. That’s a great deal that also happens to be the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.

Check out BGR’s in-depth Google Pixel Buds A-Series review for more info.

If you’re looking for a higher-end pair of earphones that also include noise cancelling technology, you’ve undoubtedly considered Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. They’re extremely popular, and most users would say they live up to the hype. But they’re also very expensive, with a retail price of $249.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, on the other hand, retail for $200. They offer terrific sound quality, great noise cancelling quality, and a sleek design. You also get solid battery life of up to 31 hours of playtime between the charging case and the buds themselves.

Pixel Buds Pro are more than worth the full retail price of $200. Right now on Amazon, however, they’re down to an all-time low price of $149.99.

No matter which model you go with, you’re getting awesome earbuds with great sound quality. And if you opt for the pricier Pixel Buds Pro model, you’re also getting surprisingly good active noise cancelling along with killer battery life. And needless to say, both of these Pixel Buds models work great with any Android phone or iPhone you might have.