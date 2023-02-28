Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 AirPods Deals Best Apple TV+ Shows No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals The Marvels watchOS 10 Best new shows to stream
Home Deals Mobile

Google Pixel 6a is on sale for $299, the best price ever

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 28th, 2023 10:27AM EST
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Samsung just released its new Galaxy S23 lineup, and there are some solid Galaxy S23 deals available right now. Even on sale, however, Samsung’s new flagship phones are quite expensive. If you want a powerful and capable smartphone but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, the best option out there might be the Google Pixel 6a.

With a starting price of just $449, the Pixel 6a offers a smooth UI and a phenomenal camera experience. That’s already a bargain, but Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Google Pixel 6a right now.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked…
Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked… $299 (save $150) See Pricing
Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked…
Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked… $339 (save $111) See Pricing
Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Sm…
Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Sm… $599 (save $100) See Pricing
Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unloc…
Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unloc… $849 (save $150) See Pricing

Google’s Pixel 6a is probably the only smartphone on the planet that can compete with the iPhone SE. Check out our Google Pixel 6a review and you’ll quickly see why.

For about half the price, the Pixel 6a offers an Android experience that’s smoother than many flagship phones out there. What’s more, you get Google’s phenomenal mobile camera experience as well as pure Android with immediate updates.

In terms of specs, the Pixel 6a features a Google Tensor processor, the Titan M2 security chip, IP67 water resistance, a 12-megapixel main camera with Google’s awesome Magic Eraser feature, fast charging, and 24-hour battery life.

All that for $449 is remarkable. Right now, however, the Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 on Amazon. That matches the lowest price ever, and it’s only available with the white (Chalk) version. If you want the phone in black (Charcoal), it’s currently $338, which is still more than $100 off.

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked…
Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked… $299 (save $150) See Pricing
Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked…
Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked… $339 (save $111) See Pricing

On the other hand, some people will want more power and performance than the Pixel 6a can provide. If that’s the case, we have more good news.

In addition to those Pixel 6a deals, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also discounted right now at Amazon.

Normally priced at $699, the 128GB Pixel 7 is currently down to $599. That’s a $100 discount, and other sizes are also discounted. Or, if you want the best of the best, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale with a $150 discount.

Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Sm…
Google Pixel 7-5G Android Phone - Unlocked Sm… $599 (save $100) See Pricing
Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unloc…
Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unloc… $849 (save $150) See Pricing
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Echo Dot, $100 off household essentials, Bose speakers, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News