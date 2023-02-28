Google Pixel 6a is on sale for $299, the best price ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Samsung just released its new Galaxy S23 lineup, and there are some solid Galaxy S23 deals available right now. Even on sale, however, Samsung’s new flagship phones are quite expensive. If you want a powerful and capable smartphone but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, the best option out there might be the Google Pixel 6a.

With a starting price of just $449, the Pixel 6a offers a smooth UI and a phenomenal camera experience. That’s already a bargain, but Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Google Pixel 6a right now.

Google’s Pixel 6a is probably the only smartphone on the planet that can compete with the iPhone SE. Check out our Google Pixel 6a review and you’ll quickly see why.

For about half the price, the Pixel 6a offers an Android experience that’s smoother than many flagship phones out there. What’s more, you get Google’s phenomenal mobile camera experience as well as pure Android with immediate updates.

In terms of specs, the Pixel 6a features a Google Tensor processor, the Titan M2 security chip, IP67 water resistance, a 12-megapixel main camera with Google’s awesome Magic Eraser feature, fast charging, and 24-hour battery life.

All that for $449 is remarkable. Right now, however, the Google Pixel 6a is on sale for just $299 on Amazon. That matches the lowest price ever, and it’s only available with the white (Chalk) version. If you want the phone in black (Charcoal), it’s currently $338, which is still more than $100 off.

On the other hand, some people will want more power and performance than the Pixel 6a can provide. If that’s the case, we have more good news.

In addition to those Pixel 6a deals, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also discounted right now at Amazon.

Normally priced at $699, the 128GB Pixel 7 is currently down to $599. That’s a $100 discount, and other sizes are also discounted. Or, if you want the best of the best, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale with a $150 discount.