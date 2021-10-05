Get a Ring Video Doorbell for $45, or add an Echo Dot for $10 more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some smart home devices that everyone should have. It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re tech-savvy. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even matter if you have no idea what the actual definition of a smart home device is. You’ve still undoubtedly heard of gadgets like Echo speakers and smart plugs. And you also know that when you see a deal like TP-Link Kasa smart plugs with 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews for just $6.24 each, you have to get them. And you know that when the $129 Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa falls to $89, you should take advantage. Finally, you know that when the best Ring Doorbell deals of the year come around, you need to get in on the action.

Best Ring Doorbell deals of 2021

At just $60, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the most affordable Ring Video Doorbell you can buy. Remember how expensive Ring Doorbells were when they first launched? Even now, a top-of-the-line Ring model costs hundreds and hundreds of dollars. But the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is one of the newest Ring models and it has all the core features you need. For just $60, it’s truly an incredible value.

And when this model goes on sale, you’d have to be crazy to pass it up!

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for just $44.99. That’s the lowest price of 2021. As a matter of fact, it’s the lowest price of all time and one of the best Ring Doorbell deals ever! $45 for a Ring Doorbell is truly a remarkable deal. Before you take advantage, however, there’s another deal you might want to consider.

One of the things that make Ring’s doorbells so great is the integration with Alexa. There are so many awesome capabilities that Alexa brings to the table. You undoubtedly already have a few Echo speakers around your house, but can you ever really have enough of them? That’s why instead of buying the Ring Doorbell on its own for $44.99, you should check out the bundle deal. For just $10 more, you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired & Echo Dot bundle!

Amazon’s 3rd-gen Echo Dot sells for $40 and it’s down to $25 right now on sale. At just $10, you’d have to be crazy to pass up this bundle offer.

Other Ring models on sale

Also of note, The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is on sale for just $99.99 if you pick up a refurb. It’s guaranteed to look and function like new. In fact, it even comes with the same warranty as a brand new model!

