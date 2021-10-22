Friday’s deals: Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, $60 smartwatch, $75 air fryer, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
First, you’ve got the Best Buy early Black Friday sale with price guarantees good through November 26th. If a price drops further between now and Black Friday, Best Buy will refund you the difference. Then there’s the Amazon Epic Daily Deals page with thousands of crazy bargains. Plus, Walmart’s early Black Friday sale is unbelievable. There are so many incredible early Black Friday sales going on right now!
But this season’s deals aren’t only about spending money. There are also some opportunities to make money! Do you want FREE MONEY to spend now or on Black Friday? There are two Amazon deals you need to know about.
Head to Amazon and you can score up to $22 in free money with two limited-time deals! The first deal gets you a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 (send it to yourself so the funds are added to your own account!). The second offer scores you a $12 credit when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance with Amazon Reload.
There are caveats with both offers, obviously, and you can read about them below. But if you’re eligible, you’ll end up getting $22 for free!
Spotlight deals
Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2
The new Apple Watch Series 7 is sleek, but there’s another smartwatch you should consider. It’s called the Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2, and it’s so great.
First of all, it works with iPhones AND Android devices. No matter which smartphone you use, this watch will work perfectly with it. But this smartwatch is about way more than just phone notifications. It has incredible features like body temperature monitoring, blood oxygen readings, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.
All that for just $160 is already the bargain of a lifetime. Pick one up today, however, and you’ll only pay $59.99!
Potensic Elfin 2K camera drone
Potensic’s Elfin Mini is a tiny quadcopter that packs some big performance. Additionally, it checks all the boxes if you’re looking to have a blast with a recreational camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, but it’s also not going to cost you a fortune. Instead, the reasonable $80 retail price gets you a drone that folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone when it’s not in use. How cool is that?!
Plus, despite its diminutive size, it’s worth noting that the Elfin Drone still packs a 2K camera and a battery that’s big enough for 20 minutes of flight.
$80 is more than fair if you ask us. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a coupon you can clip on the product page that saves you $10. Then, use the promo code SAVE20ELFIN to drop the price to just $59.99. That matches the all-time lowest price ever on this wildly popular model. Thousands of our readers have bought an Elfin drone, and none of them have paid any less than the current deal price!
Friday’s best deals
- You need to see the huge one-day Samsung sale on Amazon — you’ll find massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, Windows laptops, 4K TVs, and more!
- The Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum that went mega-viral on TikTok is $60 off if you get one before they sell out
- AirPods Pro are down to $175 or less if you get them renewed at Amazon (guaranteed to work and look like new, 90-day refund guarantee)
- Get brand new AirPods Pro for $197, plus save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- Want Apple noise cancelling earbuds for less? Beats Studio Buds are down to just $129.95 today
- The beloved Potensic Elfin 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone is down to just $59.99 with coupon code SAVE20ELFIN
- Best-selling Acer laptops are 20% off for one day only
- Save up to $120 off Arlo camera bundles
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- 🚨 MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- The super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for only $89.99, down from $130!
- Get Wi-Fi smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $3.99 each (thousands of 5-star reviews!)
- Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- You can also save on the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight, which is the same great camera with an added spotlight!
- The Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to an all-time low of just $74.99 instead of $110
- Add hands-free Alexa to any car with an Echo Auto refurb, just $19.99 today instead of $50
- Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are the best noise cancelling headphones on the planet — get them for an all-time low $248 instead of $350
- Other Sony headphones deals are available with prices from $28
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $27.99 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- This best-selling mattress topper has 40,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for just $39.95
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $47.99 instead of $60
- The #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $16.99 🚿
- The stunning eufy Smart Lock Touch with fingerprint unlock is on sale at its lowest price ever
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, Lightweight Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners for M… List Price:$399.00 Price:$339.99 You Save:$59.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G… List Price:$24.97 Price:$15.97 You Save:$9.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission (Renewed) Apple AirPods Pro Price:$169.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean AF03 8-in-1 Electric Hot Air Fryer Oven with Digital Screen and Nonstick Basket List Price:$89.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$15.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera with Alexa List Price:$35.98 Price:$33.99 You Save:$1.99 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Potensic Elfin Drones with Camera for Adults, 2K FPV Foldable Drone for Kids with Gravity Senso… List Price:$79.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$20.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Smart Wi-… List Price:$259.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$50.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$44.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$25.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission NearMoon High-Pressure 8-Inch Rainfall Shower Head Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$248.00 You Save:$101.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.04 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Alexa List Price:$549.99 Price:$469.99 You Save:$80.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HIMOON Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack,Queen Size Cooling Pillows Set of 2,Top-end Microfiber C… List Price:$32.99 Price:$21.24 ($10.62 / Count) You Save:$11.75 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mellanni Queen Bed Sheets - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases - Extra Soft Cooling… List Price:$47.97 Price:$35.97 You Save:$12.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price:$37.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$8.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price:$49.80 Price:$39.80 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Charging Case List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price:$29.98 Price:$24.98 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs and Co… List Price:$69.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$25.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.95 You Save:$30.04 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, 4 Quart Stainless Steel Finish, Customizable Smart Cookin… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.95 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Breatheze KN95 Face Mask — Made in USA (10-Pack) List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL KN95 Masks 5-Layer Breathable Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose… List Price:$49.74 Price:$44.74 ($0.89 / Count) You Save:$5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price:$36.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$7.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony X80J 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibi… List Price:$999.99 Price:$799.99 You Save:$200.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case List Price:$59.95 Price:$36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save:$23.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Compatible with Alexa (Renewed) Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.