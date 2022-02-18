Friday’s deals: $5 smart plugs, rare Apple iPad deals, $99 Nest Thermostat, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Happy Friday, everyone! This particular Friday is a bit of a mixed blessing, however. On one hand, the weekend is right around the corner. But on the other hand, Presidents’ Day is on Monday so tons of the best Amazon deals available right now are going to disappear early this week. The good news is that there’s still time to save on the hottest products around before these big sales end.
Here, we’re going to cover all the best deals we can find on Friday, February 18, 2022.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
Friday’s best deals
First and foremost, you’re likely running out of time to save big on Apple AirPods.
For the time being, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for just $174.98 at Amazon. That’s the lowest price of 2022 so far by a big margin. Also, AirPods 2 are down to only $98.98.
Those two deals are in line Black Friday’s prices, so you know you’re getting the best bargain around. But Amazon’s AirPods 3 discount was just reduced from $30 off to $10 off. That means prices on Apple’s other AirPods models might start climbing soon.
Also, Apple’s latest iPad Air is $60 off and the newest 10.2-inch iPad has a rare $30 discount.
Next up, we have best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa, which are on sale for just $4.74 each. That’s an awesome value for the #1 best-seller in its category.
Speaking of smart devices that work with Amazon Alexa, there’s a new deal that you definitely need to see today. Hurry and you can pick up the insanely popular Nest Thermostat for just $99. That’s the best price of 2022!
The #1 weighted blanket on Amazon with 34,000 5-star reviews has a huge 30% discount today. There’s also a huge sale on Fitbit activity trackers with discounts up to $100 off!
Last but certainly not least, some very lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg!
Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to check out more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- 🚨 Don’t miss this massive Amazon device blowout — it’s almost over! 🚨
- The newest-generation Nest Thermostat is on sale for $99, which is the best price of the year so far
- Get best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.74 each
- Willing to pay a little more? Get #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs on sale at the lowest price of 2022 — just $6.25 each
- The hot new Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum had a $50 launch discount that was supposed to end yesterday… but this great deal has been extended!
- This new model instantly became the #1 new release in its category, so grab one at a discount while you can
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale under $20 each!
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 87,000 5-star reviews are half off at $19.99!
- Best-selling KN95 masks made in the USA are somehow on sale with a huge discount
- The popular Potensic P4 foldable FHD camera drone is down to just $59.99 instead of $100 when you use the coupon code DRONE12OFF at checkout
- Fitbit activity trackers have the deepest discounts of the year — save up to $100!
- Amazon is running a huge sale on Blink home security cameras, including the Blink Mini for $24.99 and the Blink Indoor for $49.99 instead of $70
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire site is down to just $99.99 right now
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $174.98 instead of $249
- Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to $149.98, AirPods 2 are $98.98, and other AirPods models are up to $100 off right now
- Score a rare discount on the newest-generation 10.2-inch iPad, or get an iPad Air with a huge $60 discount
- Of note, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t even discounted at all for Black Friday or Cyber Week last year — this is a rare opportunity!
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $249 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- Apple Watch accessories are also on sale with deep discounts
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are up to $50 off if you hurry
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 118,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $24.69 instead of $60
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $189.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $259.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $20 🚿
😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷
- 🚨 On/Go COVID home tests and BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 digital test kits are back in stock in stock, but they always sell out quickly
- Best-selling iHealth COVID rapid tests are in stock at Amazon for just $8.99 each in 2-packs!
- You might also want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $19.99!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $67.99 today
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are just $23 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount in so many colors
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $24.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- The Roku Express is down to $24 today, or pick up a hot new Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $43.99
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a rare discount that will definitely disappear soon
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.59 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Get the white-hot Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL for just $64.99 instead of $110
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 3-pack is $94.99 instead of $135
- The #1 best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 127,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $27.99 today!
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- Score an Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only)
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈
🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉
- Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
- NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
- The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
- Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night
Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:
