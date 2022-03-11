Friday’s deals: $4 Alexa smart plugs, Shark vacuums, $110 AirPods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve finally reached the end of another long week. But before you slip away into the weekend, we have one last roundup of the best Amazon deals you’ll find today. From best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4 each to deep discounts on popular Shark vacuums, we’ve got it all. Any or all of these deals could disappear soon though, so check them out while you still can.

Here, we’ll show you all the best deals we found on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Esicoo Smart Plugs with Alexa & Google (4-Pack) Rating: 4 Stars Smart remote control : the smart plug works with amazon alexa and google home which helps to manage your home devices through voice control. You can control home appliances remotely and smartly by your phone or tablet when you use Only Cloud Intelligence App. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission $16 at Amazon ($4/ea) $29.97 $16.12

Friday’s best deals

Before we get to anything else, you need to know about two awesome Apple deals. First, Apple’s super-popular AirPods Pro noise cancelling earbuds are just $189.99 at Amazon instead of $249. Or, if you don’t need ANC, score a pair of AirPods 2 for only $109.99!

Next up, best-selling Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google have 7,700 5-star reviews and they’re on sale for only $4.03 each. This deal will definitely sell out soon, so be quick about it.

Also of note, best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs just hit a new all-time low, too. Hurry and you can get them for $5.99 each when you buy a 4-pack.

Insanely-popular Angry Orange Citrus Pet Odor Eliminator spray has tens of thousands of 5-star reviews because it actually works. Today, Amazon is running a one-day sale with all-time low prices.

Shark stick vacuums and robot vacuums are also on sale for one day only today.

And speaking of vacuums, a special launch sale slashes $50 off the Roborock Dyad wet/dry vacuum. This brand new model quickly became Amazon’s #1 newest/dry vac and it’s easy to see why.

You might never need to mop again!

Head over to Amazon’s daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok !

for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went ! NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46 The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99 Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$18.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$44.75 Price:$19.99 You Save:$24.76 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.97 You Save:$12.02 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$26.97 Price:$20.87 You Save:$6.10 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$74.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$15.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$10.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$244.00 You Save:$35.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$49.49 You Save:$16.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$24.88 Price:$24.00 You Save:$3.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… List Price:$37.99 Price:$25.59 ($25.59 / Count) You Save:$12.40 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.91 You Save:$26.08 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!