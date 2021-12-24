Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
So many of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday deals have lingered around until now. For example, you can get the best-selling Echo Dot for just $19.99 and Fitbits start at just $69.95. You’ll also find Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows on sale for an all-time low of $15 each. They’re so good, they have more than 111,000 5-star reviews! Now that it’s Christmas Eve, however, so many of these best-selling deals are coming to an end.
In other words, it’s your very last chance to save before the year’s deepest discounts are gone for good.
In addition to the hot deals mentioned above, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock right now, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out earlier this week, which is no surprise since they were down to just $179 instead of $249. Now, however, they’re back in stock at the same discounted price.
That’s amazing! And on top of that, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.
First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.
On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!
Check out all of today’s best bargains below.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each
- Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $14.99
- You’ll also find Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad at an all-time low price today
- KN95 masks made in the USA are down to $1.30, but they’ll definitely sell out soon
- The Xbox Series S is somehow in stock right now at Amazon, and so is the Nintendo Switch OLED!
- PRICE MISTAKE: The MyQ smart garage door opener is supposed to be $22 but it’s on sale for $19.98!
- Get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion
- The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is back down to its Black Friday price of $99.95 instead of $150
- Or, get the Ninja DZ201 Foodi air fryer with dual frying basets for $149.99 instead of $180
- See all of Amazon’s awesome Christmas 2021 deals right here!
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are on sale at new all-time low prices starting at $349!
- The Apple Watch SE is back down to Black Friday’s $229 price if you hurry, but most several are now sold out
- FREE MONEY: Buy a $100 Apple gift card with promo code APPLEDIGITAL, get a $10 Amazon creditSend the digital gift card to your own email address and the $10 credit is free!
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart home security camera has a RARE discount that’s about to disappear
- Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat with 21,000+ 5-star ratings has a rare discount — get one for $36!
- Bose true wireless earbuds start at just $149 if you hurry
- Get the best-selling Philips Sonicare 1100 electric toothbrush for just $19.95
- Narwal T10, the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, is on sale for $799 instead of $1,100 for Prime members
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to Black Friday’s $99.98 price instead of $130
- Get the best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $19.95!
- Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $33
- The Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is on sale for just $177 instead of $300, which is a new all-time low price
- The hot new JMGO O1 Ultra Short Throw Projector is down to $769.99 instead of $1,100 if you move quickly
- Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made in the USA and they’re only $1.30 each if you hurry
- You can also get Amazon’s best-selling black KN95 masks for just $0.79 each
- Also, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 19,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we’ve seen — under $0.20 each!
- Amazon’s best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is on sale for $89, beating Black Friday’s price by $10!
- There’s a huge Fitbit sale with deep discounts on every best-selling model
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV is down to just $149.99
- COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is down to $99.98 instead of $120 — it’s a #1 best-seller
- The #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount
- iRobot’s Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $177 instead of $300 (new all-time low price)
- Also, the Roomba j7+ is $201 off today — this is a new deal that wasn’t even available on Black Friday!
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $69!
- Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever
- Score a new Samsung phone with savings up to $200
🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)!
- Eligibility details are right here
- The lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to an all-time low of $34.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite is $19.99
- The #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is $29.99 (reg. $50)
- Blink Mini is down to an all-time low of $19.99 today
- Get $150 off the brand new Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni Series 4K smart TV
- Save $140 on the new Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K smart TV — plus, get a free Echo Dot with code FTVDOT21
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Edition smart TV is just $149.99
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- The brand new Katchy Duo indoor fruit fly & mosquito trap is finally in stock!
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
- Score the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $23.79 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $22.79!
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $16.99 🚿
Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals down below.
