Free money from Amazon: Secret deal for a $12 Amazon credit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s epic early Black Friday sale has now begun and you won’t believe the deals you can get. Want some examples? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro are down to $179, which is the lowest price ever on Amazon. You can also get AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $129, or AirPods 2 for just $109. That’s crazy! Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $33.99 and the newest Ring Video Doorbell is just $44.99. Want an Echo Dot with your Ring Video Doorbell? You’ll only have to pay $10 more, which is amazing! Amazon’s epic daily deals page is packed with hundreds of early Black Friday deals and new ones will go live each day. But none of those epic deals can match a free Amazon credit!

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

How to get a free Amazon credit right now

Amazon gift card promotions pop up from time to time, but they tend to be few and far between. As a matter of fact, there are typically only a handful of gift card promos each year. That’s rare indeed, but there’s another type of Amazon deal that’s even rarer. It’s the type of deal that lets you score yourself a free Amazon credit just for reloading money onto your account.

Guess what: There’s a secret Amazon deal happening right now that gives you a free Amazon credit!

Amazon Reload is a simple service that lets you add money to your Amazon Gift Card balance. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, you’ll undoubtedly be doing plenty of shopping at Amazon in the coming weeks and months. That means it’s already a great time to reload your Amazon balance. And now, you have an even better reason to do it: FREE MONEY!

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

How much do you get?

For a limited time, Amazon is giving shoppers a free $12 Amazon credit when they add $100 or more to their account using Amazon Reload. The $100 is your money that you’ll be spending anyway ahead of the holidays. With that in mind, why not add it to your account now so you can score this free Amazon credit?!

All you have to do to get in on the action is head over to the Amazon Reload page. Then, simply add $100 or more to your Amazon Gift Card balance by following the instructions on Amazon. Once you do, you’ll see a $12 bonus added to your Amazon.com Gift Card Balance within three days.

That’s it!

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The catch

You knew there had to be a catch, of course. And in this case, there’s a strict eligibility limitation.

In order to qualify for this deal, it has to be the first time you’ve ever added any balance to your account using Amazon Reload. We find that most people aren’t even aware that Amazon Reload exists though, so most of you should be eligible for the promo. The good news is that there’s an easy way to find out if you’re eligible without just having to add $100 to your account and cross your fingers.

Can you get a free Amazon credit?

Determining whether or not you’re eligible for a free Amazon credit really couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is visit Amazon’s terms and conditions page for this promotion. If you see a message that says “Sorry, you are not eligible for this promotion,” you’re out of luck. If you see the following terms and conditions, you’re good to go:

Reload $100 or more to your gift card balance for the first time and earn a $12 bonus towards your next purchase on Amazon.com. This is a limited-time offer, one per Amazon account.

This is a limited-time offer that is good while supplies last.

The offer only applies to the first reload of your Amazon.com Gift Card Balance.

You must reload at least $100 in a single transaction to qualify.

For qualifying reload purchases, a one-time $12 Amazon.com Gift Card reward will be automatically applied to your Amazon.com Gift Card Balance within three (3) days.

Offer is limited to one $12 Amazon.com Gift Card Balance reward per Amazon account.

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.