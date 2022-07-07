First look at the best Prime Day 2022 deals: Amazon’s official list

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12-13 this year. That means it’s now just five days away! With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Amazon turned up the heat on its early Prime Day sales.

We already showed you so many of the best Prime Day sales you can already shop now. But a slew of new sales popped up on Thursday, so let’s take a look at the hottest ones.

And remember you’ll need to be a Prime member to get these prices. The good news is that if you haven’t already joined Prime, you can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial if you hurry.

Even better than all that, there are offers right now that get you free money!

Free Amazon credit for Prime subscribers

Image source: Amazon

Amazon has a special Amazon Stampcard promotion for Prime subscribers. Once you finish the four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps, you get a free $10 credit!

You can check out the promo page for more details.

Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price: Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit. Just add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload and you’re all set. Check out the details and see if you’re eligible right here.

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another special promo gets you $20 just for trying Amazon Photos, which is Amazon’s version of Google Photos and iCloud Photos. All you have to do is install the Amazon Photos app and back up one photo. Seriously, that’s it. When you do, you’ll get a free $20 Amazon credit added to your account.

Obviously, not everyone is eligible for this deal. You can read all the terms and conditions right here.

On top of that, Prime members can get up to $60 in free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day! You’ll find all the details right here.

FREE MONEY: Unlock $60 In Prime Day Credits! Price: Get $60 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, be sure to read our Amazon gift card deals roundup. There’s more than $100 in free Amazon credit available right now!

Prime Day 2022 deals preview

Image source: Amazon

Now that we’ve covered all the best early Prime Day 2022 deals that are available now, let’s take a look at what’s coming next week.

On Thursday, Amazon released a preview of the best Prime Day 2022 deals coming on July 12-13.

Amazon said that Prime Day will include millions of deals worldwide in 2022. Last year there were about 2 million deals available globally, so it seems like Prime Day 2022 will at least be on par with that.

The retailer also included a preview of specific deals that we can expect to see next week during Prime Day. Below, you’ll find an excerpt from Amazon’s press release.

Amazon’s official list of Prime Day 2022 deals

Amazon Devices: Save up to 79% off on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99); 28% on Echo Show 15 ($179.99); 30% on Kindle Oasis ($174.99) and 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99); up to 40% on Ring devices, including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99); and 55% on Amazon Halo View ($44.99).

Save up to 79% off on Fire TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($99.99), Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV ($49.99), and Fire TV Stick Lite ($11.99); 28% on Echo Show 15 ($179.99); 30% on Kindle Oasis ($174.99) and 55% on Kindle Kids ($49.99); up to 40% on Ring devices, including Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99); and 55% on Amazon Halo View ($44.99). Beauty and Wellness: Save up to 50% on select products from Boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley; 30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr; up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits.

Save up to 50% on select products from Boscia, Oribe, and Sunday Riley; 30% on Drybar and KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr; up to 20% on Goop, NYX, PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sun Bum. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kits. Electronics: Get up to 50% off select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters.

Get up to 50% off select headphones from Beats, Sony, and JBL, and 30% on e-bikes, Segways, and scooters. Fashion: Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi’s and baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and HonestBaby; up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley; and up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People.

Save up to 40% on select styles from Levi’s and baby apparel from Burt’s Bees and HonestBaby; up to 30% on styles from Amazon Essentials, Champion, Ray-Ban, and Oakley; and up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop, including APL, English Factory, and Free People. Home & Kitchen: Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig, up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper, up to 40% on iRobot Roomba, up to 40% on products from SodaStream, up to 30% on Vitamix blenders, up to 25% on Momofuku products, and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware.

Save up to 50% on select products from Keurig, up to 45% on SharkNinja and Casper, up to 40% on iRobot Roomba, up to 40% on products from SodaStream, up to 30% on Vitamix blenders, up to 25% on Momofuku products, and 20% on Caraway cookware and bakeware. Pets: Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound.

Save up to 30% on pet essentials from Amazon brands, including Amazon Basics, Kitzy, Wag, and Wonder Bound. Sports & Outdoors: Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation; 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills; and 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear.

Save up to 50% on Garmin wearables and navigation; 30% on NordicTrack T 6.5 S and Si Treadmills; and 25% on select Columbia Sportswear apparel, outerwear, and footwear. Toys: Save 40% on select American Girl dolls; and up to 30% on select toys from Fisher-Price and Mattel, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Additionally, save up to 30% on select LEGO sets and Magna-Tiles, and select dolls and playsets from L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High.

Don’t miss Prime Day 2022!

Image source: Amazon

Remember, the key here is that only Prime subscribers can shop all the sales available on Prime Day 2022. Make sure you sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial if you’re not already a member. Then you can shop Prime Day deals without spending a penny on Prime!

And once Prime Day begins on July 12, be sure to follow BGR Deals Prime Day 2022 coverage for all the best sales and deals.