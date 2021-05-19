Last chance until Prime Day to get the Fire TV Stick 4K for the same price as the cheaper model

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Last month, Amazon hosted a massive sale across so many of its different Amazon device lineups and our readers swarmed Amazon’s site to take advantage. Now, however, all of those deals are long gone and there are only a handful of bargains that are left in their place. Head over to this page on Amazon’s site and you can see all the Amazon device deals that are left right now.

Among all the Amazon device deals that were available last month, the discounts on Amazon’s various Fire TV Stick models were definitely the hottest tickets for our readers. That makes sense, of course, since it had been so long since Amazon offered any decent discounts on those devices. Now it’s mid-May though, and all of those deals are done. Well, actually, we should say that almost all of those deals are done Amazin is running a killer deal right now that drops the premium $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to $39.99, making it available at the same exact price as Amazon’s mid-range Fire TV Stick. Why on Earth would anyone buy the model without 4K or HDR when you can upgrade for the same price?

This is a fantastic bargain that so many of our readers have already taken advantage of. If you haven’t yet, there’s a good chance that this big sale will disappear sometime by the end of this week, and we highly doubt this wildly popular streaming media player will go on sale again before Prime Day 2021, whenever that might be.

Today's Top Deal

Everyone's rushing to Amazon for this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deal! List Price: $49.95 Price: $39.95 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Early 2021 was huge for Amazon device deals. In fact, it was pretty much Prime Day as far as Amazon device deals go.

Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product the company makes has gone on sale, from Kindles and tablets to Ring doorbells, Echo smart speakers, and more. Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were discounted as well.

Unfortunately, most of those great deals disappeared last month, and the ones that came back in early May are almost all gone now. That means you missed out if you didn’t take advantage. Don’t worry though, because we have some great news: A surprise sale popped up this week that gives you two great opportunities to save on the hottest Fire TV device Amazon has ever released.

The $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is available right now for $39.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for the same price as the mid-range Fire TV Stick, and you would have to be nuts to buy the FHD model when you can upgrade to 4K and HDR for free. In fact, the only conceivable reason one might skip this killer deal is to get one of the discounted Roku players on Amazon right now instead.

Again, we’re pretty confident that this week’s Fire TV Stick 4K sale is going to be the last big discount on this device until Prime Day 2021. That means if you want one anytime soon for yourself or anyone else in your life, now is the time to get it.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key takeaways:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more

Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes

Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.