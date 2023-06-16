Father’s Day Roomba deals: Save on Combo j7+, i3+, 694, more

Father’s Day 2023 is this weekend, so big brands are offering their best sales of the season. The latest addition to the list is iRobot, which just kicked off some of the most impressive Roomba robot vacuum deals I have seen so far this year. As a matter of fact, nearly every top Roomba model is on sale right now at the lowest price ever.

Deals start at just $179 for the Roomba 694 robot vacuum, which is the perfect entry-level model for people in search of a no-frills autonomous vacuum. Or, if you want something a bit more modern, you’ll find deep discounts on all of iRobot’s top models, including the Roomba s9+, which is my favorite model. Also on sale are the Roomba i3+ EVO and the newest addition, the Roomba Combo j7+. Of note, the Combo j7+ is down to $799 instead of $1,099, which is $100 less than the previous all-time low price.

There are tons of different deals, but I’ll start with the model that’s one of my favorite robot vacuums ever. It’s also one of iRobot’s most expensive robot vacuums, so this is a great opportunity to save some money.

Check out my Roomba s9+ review, and you’ll see that this model is one of the only robot vacuums that can tackle my dog’s hair on carpets. It’s the most powerful Roomba robot vacuum ever made, and it’s down to the lowest price ever thanks to a 25% discount. That drops it to $749, matching an all-time low.

The Roomba s9+ is 40 times more powerful than Roomba’s entry-level 600 series models, according to iRobot. Plus, it has extra-wide dual rubber rollers that agitate better than any other robot vacuum I’ve tested. In my many years here at BGR, I’ve tested more than 100 different models, so I know what I’m talking about.

If you’re willing to forgo a bit of power in exchange for smarts, the Roomba j7+ is also down to the lowest price ever.

My Roomba j7+ review makes it crystal clear that this is a great robot vacuum. It’s also iRobot’s smartest robot vacuum yet, thanks to new AI features that identify and avoid obstacles.

My only real gripe with the Roomba j7+ is the fact that it’s not great with certain pet hair, including my dog’s. You can read all about it in my review, but that’s the main reason I prefer the Roomba s9+ over this model. If you don’t have a dog with long hair that sheds like crazy though, this obviously doesn’t apply to you.

The j7+ retails for $800, but it’s down to $599 right now. That’s a fantastic deal, but there’s also a related sale that you might want to consider instead.

The Roomba Comba j7+ is just like the normal j7, and it includes all the same great AI features. But it also adds on an integrated mop, making it the first Roomba model ever to offer vacuuming as well as mopping.

iRobot’s Roomba Comba j7+ retails for $1,100, which is definitely a steep price tag. Thanks to this week’s Roomba deals, however, it’s on sale at a new all-time low price of $799.

Several other excellent Roomba robot vacuum deals are available right now, like the $275 Roomba 694 that’s on sale for $179. Even with Prime Day 2023 right around the corner, this is probably the best price you’ll see anytime soon on any Roomba model.

Plus, you can get a great deal on the Roomba i3+ EVO, which is iRobot’s cheapest model with an auto-empty base station.

Check out all the deals right here.