If you want the sleekest and most stylish smart lock imaginable but you’re unwilling to sacrifice functionality, boy oh boy do we have good news for you. Anker’s latest smart lock lineup from its smart home brand eufy is called the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch, and it’s easily the most stylish smart lock that we have come across. Just take one look and you’ll agree. Equally as important, however, is the fact that Anker’s eufy brand values function just as much as form. This lock also happens to be among the most feature-rich models we’ve ever tested, offering four different unlock methods including our favorite… fingerprint unlock. That’s right, you can unlock your front door in an instant with the same tech you use to unlock your smartphone!

We absolutely adore this smart lock, but there was always one problem that kept the original model from being perfect. The good news is that eufy has solved that problem and created a lock that is as close to perfect as we’ve ever seen — and it’s on sale right now on Amazon at the lowest price ever.

As we mentioned, we seriously love the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch. It retails for $200 (though it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $155) and it is awesome. Beyond the gorgeous design and sturdy construction, this smart lock by Anker’s smart home brand eufy is also one of the most feature-rich models out there. With eufy’s Smart Lock Touch, you can unlock your door in four different ways — including our favorite by far, which allows you to unlock your door with a quick fingerprint scan. How cool is that?!

Nearly everything about the Smart Lock Touch is great, but there was one issue we had with it: locking and unlocking it remotely requires a separate Wi-Fi bridge. Now, however, eufy has released a brand new model that finally solves this problem. Thankfully, there is now a newer version of this awesome smart lock called the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi. As the name suggests, this new model is exactly like the earlier version that we love so much in terms of both design and functionality. The only difference, of course, is that Wi-Fi is now built right into the lock itself so you don’t have to worry about buying another piece of hardware.

There is no question that this lock is as close to perfection as we’ve ever seen, and it’s currently back in stock after having sold out recently. What’s more, the coupon code EUFYLOCK2021 slashes the price from $250 down to $219.99, which matches this model’s lowest price ever. Don’t miss out!

eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Smart Wi-… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: EUFYLOCK2021

Here are the key takeaways:

The fastest way to unlock your door — the integrated fingerprint scanner reads your print in 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in just 1 second

Sleek and stylish design adds flair to any entryway

Made of sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel for solid construction and durability

IP65 water and dust resistance

Control your lock from anywhere with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

