Enjoy deeper sleep with 5 Amazon deals on popular queen sheets sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep, and so many people have come to realize that recently. It might seem strange to think that it would make such a big difference, but sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants.

Anyone out there who is sick and tired of your ratty old sheets sets should know that we’ve got great news for you. Amazon has plenty of great queen sheets sets in stock right now, and we’re going to show you five great deals on some of the retailer’s best-selling options. Incredibly, prices start at just $19.99 for the best-selling sheets on Amazon’s entire site!

Today's Top Deal

Prime Day's #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo! Price: $28.73 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It should be safe to assume that we all have enough stress in our lives right now. The last thing we want to worry about struggling with sleep problems. What you might not realize, however, is that the quality of the sheets on your bed can have a pretty big impact on the quality of sleep you’re getting at night. A good bed pillow is a must and so is a mattress that’s comfortable and supportive. But sheets can play a big role as well since they impact important things like comfort and temperature regulation.

Ditch your ratty old sheets and get yourself some top-rated options instead. It can be a great way to improve the quality of your sleep, leaving you with more energy each day as a result. It’s also a cheap way to improve the quality of your sleep since high-quality sheets don’t necessarily have to be expensive. See for yourself — we’ve rounded up Amazon’s top 5 best-selling queen sheets sets right here. Incredibly, prices start at just $19.99 for Amazon’s #1 best-selling queen sheets set!

Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set

The single best-selling queen sheets set on Amazon’s entire site

Includes a 90 x 102-inch flat sheet, a 60 x 80 x 14-inch fitted sheet, and two 20 x 30-inch pillowcases

Comfortably fits most mattress sizes up to 16 inches deep

Made from polyester microfiber material



Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Sheet Set with 14" Deep Pockets - Que… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set

These queen sheets are silky soft, comfortable, and luxurious just like sheets you might find on your bed in a 5-star hotel



Includes 1 flat sheet 102″x90″, 1 fitted sheet 80″x60″, 2 pillowcases 20″x30″

Fits mattresses up to 16″

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set - 1800 Bedding - Wrinkle, Fade, Stain Resistant - 4 Piece (Queen, White)… List Price: $32.97 Price: $27.97 You Save: $5.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set

Set includes 1 flat sheet 90″x102″, 1 fitted sheet 60″x80″x16″, and 2 pillowcases 20″x30″.

The fitted sheet has a deep pocket that fits mattresses up to 16″ deep

These sheets grip and fit better than any other sheet set, according to the manufacturer

Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set Super Soft Microfiber 1800 Thread Count Luxury Egyptian Sheets 16-Inc… List Price: $24.50 Price: $19.60 You Save: $4.90 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set

Get extra pieces compared to other queen sheets sets: 4 pillowcases instead of 2, 1 flat sheet, and 1 fitted sheet

The flat sheet measures 90”x 102”, the fitted sheet is 60”x 80”, and the 4 pillowcases are 19.5”x 30”

Deep pocket fits mattresses with a depth measurement of up to 16 inches

Queen Size Sheet Set - 6 Piece Set - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets - Extra Soft - Deep Pockets - Easy… List Price: $34.99 Price: $32.99 You Save: $2.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Utopia Bedding Bed Sheet Set

This queen sheets set is comprised of 1 flat sheet measuring 90 by 102 inches with a 2-inch self-hem and 1 fitted sheet measuring 60 by 80 inches with a 15-inch box. You also get 2 pillowcases measuring 20 by 30 inches each with a 4-inch hem

Brushed microfiber fabric makes the sheet set feel wonderfully soft to the touch



Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set - 4 Piece Bedding - Brushed Microfiber - Shrinkage & Fade R… List Price: $23.95 Price: $18.95 You Save: $5.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.