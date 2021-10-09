Echo Dot price drops to $25 in this early Black Friday deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you check out the Amazon device deals page right now, there really isn’t much to speak of. There are a few solid deals on eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi systems. Also, Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K smart Fire TV is on sale with a deep $100 discount. Beyond that, you’ll only find a few price cuts on certified refurbished gadgets that Amazon’s trying to offload. Interestingly, however, there are a bunch of Amazon device deals that the retailer is hiding from that popular page. We have no idea why that’s the case. One good example is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has a big discount so it’s the same price as the mid-range model. Even better than that, however, is a great deal on Amazon’s most popular Alexa speaker ever. In fact, Amazon’s current Echo Dot price is the lowest it’s been since Prime Day!

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best Echo Dot price since Prime Day

There’s a very good chance that Amazon will never release actual device sales figures. But according to just about every market research company out there, the 3rd-generation Echo Dot is Amazon’s best-selling Alexa speaker ever. Needless to say, that also makes it the single best-selling smart speaker ever.

Alexa has become ubiquitous these days. So many people rely on Amazon’s virtual personal assistant. Alexa can answer questions, control smart home gadgets, set reminders, and so much more. And there’s one universal truth for any Alexa user: You can never have too many Echo speakers.

Are you looking for a good opportunity to stock up on a few more Alexa speakers to use in your home or office? Today is definitely the perfect day to stock up. Echo Dots can be had for just $24.99 each right now. That’s the best Echo Dot price since Prime Day 2021 back in June. It’s also probably the best deal we’ll see until Black Friday arrives.

Also of note, the newer 4th-generation Echo Dot is on sale as well. You can save $20 if you get the Echo Dot & Echo Auto bundle, and that’s a fantastic offer. As a reminder, the Echo Auto is easily one of the best Alexa gadgets Amazon has ever made. It adds hands-free Alexa to your car so you can access all those Alexa skills and stream music. It’s awesome, and this bundle deal is a great opportunity to save money.

Of course, plenty of people out there just want to score a new Alexa speaker for as little as possible. If that’s the case, definitely pick up an Echo Dot or two while the price is so low.

Fast facts about the 3rd-gen Dot

The 3rd-gen Echo Dot price cut is great, but this is a smart buy even at full retail. Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon’s 3rd-generation Echo Dot is believed to be the #1 best-selling Alexa smart speaker of all time!

This is the Alexa speaker that really started the Alexa voice assistant revolution

It’s Amazon’s most compact Alexa smart speaker ever

Fits perfectly in tight spaces or on your counter without taking up too much room

Features loud, rich sound and a sleek fabric design

You can even pair two Echo Dots together for stereo sound

Ask Alexa questions or give voice commands from anywhere in the room

Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and so much more

Stream songs from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM, and other popular services



Turn on your lights, lock your doors, control the temperature in your house, and more

A hands-free calling feature lets you chat with your friends and family without touching your smartphone

Alexa has thousands of skills and nearly all of them are accessible with the Echo Dot

