Control four different devices with this popular $27 Alexa-enabled smart power strip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It would go without saying that smart plugs are an awesome and essential piece of smart home tech. They also happen to provide what is by far the easiest way to add smart features to any home.

It really couldn’t be any easier to set up a smart plug so you can control so many different “dumb” devices with your iPhone, Android, or even your voice thanks to integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. We should note that our readers’ #1 favorite smart plugs happen to be on sale right now at the lowest price of all time, so it’s the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about or to get started on your smart plug journey if you’re new to the space. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $6.25 each when you buy a 4-pack. These Kasa smart plugs typically retail for $12-$15 each, so this is a fantastic value!

TP-Link’s deep discount is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss, but there’s one common scenario that these smart plugs actually aren’t that great for. What happens if you want to control three or four different devices that are all in the same area of a room? That’s where something like the Teckin SS30 Smart Power Strip comes in, and it’s down to $26.99 right now thanks to new lower retail price at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Teckin SS30 Smart Power Strip has not one, not two, but four different smart outlets that are all built into one sleek and compact power strip. Each outlet can be independently controlled by the free Gosund smartphone app on your iPhone or Android, and also with your voice with either Alexa or Google Assistant.

The setup is quick and easy, and Teckin makes high-quality products. That’s why nearly 1,900 Amazon shoppers have already given this awesome surge protector a 5-star rating.

There’s another great feature on this model as well, and it’s the fact that the Teckin SS30 has four USB power ports in addition to the four standard AC electrical outlets. That means you can charge another four smartphones, tablets, eBook readers, and plenty more without having to unplug anything. The USB power ports can’t be controlled with a smartphone or your voice like the regular power outlets, but there isn’t much use for smart USB power ports anyway. Why would you want to stop charging your cell phone with a voice command?

The Teckin SS30 Smart Power Strip is a fantastic value at $30, but the new lower retail price somehow makes it an even better value.

Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar 3.28ft Extension Cord Compatible with Alexa,Google Home, TECKI… Price: $26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s a quick rundown of all the key points:

Simple setup with the free Smart Life app available in the iOS App Store or Google Play on Android

Once configured and connected to your home Wi-Fi network, you can control your devices from anywhere in the world

Surge protector includes four three-prong power outlets that can each be controlled individually — this way, you can turn one device on and off without affecting anything else that’s plugged into the power strip

Also includes four USB-A ports to charge your smartphone and accessories

Supports voice control using either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, no hub required

Schedule capability lets you configure time-based schedules for each or all of the individual power outlets

UL-approved surge protection automatically cuts the power to your devices when a surge is detected

Smart Power Strip WiFi Power Bar 3.28ft Extension Cord Compatible with Alexa,Google Home, TECKI… List Price: $26.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $3.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.