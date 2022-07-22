Clean faster with the iRobot Roomba deals at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Getting rid of a mess as quickly as possible makes every person happier. Walking across the floor and having dirt and crumbs stick to your feet and socks is uncomfortable. If you’re having company, you better have those floors clean. But you don’t always have the time to make it spotless. That’s where an iRobot Roomba can come in handy.

Known as one of the top robot vacuum companies, iRobot delivered the iRobot Roomba years ago and people have been obsessed every since. Having a robot vacuum clean your floors so you don’t have to makes so much sense. Luckily, there are plenty of different models to fit your needs.

Right now, Amazon is hosting an iRobot Roomba sale with discounts on a ton of great robot vacuums. Let’s take a look at what is being offered.

Start with the iRobot Roomba bundle

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

There’s a great discount on the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle right now. It cleans up after you and then after itself, as it has automatic dirt disposal. The Braava Jet robot mop mops like you would and the Precision Jet Spray tackles sticky messes.

With 40x the suction power, the vacuum has a 3-stage cleaning system. It lifts, loosens, and eliminates debris on hardwood, tiles, and carpets. With 30% wider dual rubber brushes, your vacuum won’t get tangled with hair.

You can set up a map of your home with the iRobot Home app, telling your mop and vacuum where to go and when. The sensors will navigate your home and avoid obstacles.

Save $100 when you clip a coupon for this bundle right now. It’s only $1,149 with the discount.

More robot vacuums to love

The iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum is another terrific choice. It pulls in stubborn messes with 10x the power-lifting suction. It also features the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that will empty out every 60 days on its own.

This features vSLAM navigation to build personal Smart Maps of your home. It will clean in neat and efficient rows. You can connect it with a voice assistant to work even more efficiently.

The dual multi-surface rubber brushes makes it great for homes with pets. You’ll save $240 today when you get this for just $759.99.

If you want something a little more affordable, reach for the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum. Connect this to Wi-Fi and watch it go as you want it to. You can schedule your daily dirt and dust cleanup, so it adjusts to your way of life.

With Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you can tell it where to go. It has adaptive navigation to sense and eliminate dirt. The Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.

The Auto-Adjusting Cleaning Head raises and lowers based on the surface. This runs for up to 90 minutes at a time. You’ll save 9% today if you buy it.

The iRobot Roomba sale won’t last forever

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum is also on sale today. This has a great battery to last longer between charges. It features 10x the suction power compared to the Roomba 600 series. It will automatically empty itself and clean your home in tiny rows. This is also a good purchase for those with pets. Save $120 and get it for only $529.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum are also discounted. Both focus on cleaning your home in an efficient manner, thanks to the Dirt Detect technology. Save 11% and 15% respectively by buying these today.

