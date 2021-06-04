Brilliant $15 Amazon find keeps the cords on your desk organized and tangle-free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Okay seriously… is there anything worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere? Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn’t make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though.

We all have so many things on our desks these days, from computers and monitors to smartphone chargers, desk phones, and more. Some people also have a printer or a scanner on their desk, plus there are so many other peripherals that we use for work. Each of those devices obviously includes a power cord, plus there are more cables you need to worry about like Ethernet cables, HDMI cables, and phone cords that run to your wall or VoIP box.

In a nutshell, this all means that you’re probably swimming in a sea of cords and cables right now. And if you’re like me and so many other people out there, you undoubtedly hate staring at that tangled mess. Thankfully, there’s a simple solution available on Amazon called the Yecaye Cable Raceway Cable and Cord Organizer, and prices start at just $15.29 right now thanks to special coupons that are available for a limited time through Amazon!

Search for days on end and I doubt you would find a solution as simple and affordable as the Yecaye Cable Raceway Cable and Cord Organizer. It’s basically a 94-inch J channel made of plastic, and it comes with a roll of double-sided adhesive tape. It’s split into six different sections that measure 15.7 inches each, so you can arrange them to get whatever lengths you need for the back of your desk. You can also split them up into multiple runs. That way, for example, you can position one along the back of your desk and another down the side. Then just attach the pieces using the adhesive tape. Voila… you’re done!

It’s a great solution that’s perfect for desks of any size. It’s also a wonderful option for the countertops in your kitchen if you’ve got a bunch of power cords for appliances that you’d like to hide. The Cable Raceway comes in four different colors including black and white, and they’re all on sale with discounts right now thanks to clippable coupons you’ll find at Amazon.

What are you waiting for?!

Here are some key details you should know:

Smart design offers a slim profile despite the large capacity of up to 10 power cords or up to 16 Cat-5 Ethernet cables. That means you have space for everything on your desk or countertop — kiss your cluttered cables goodbye

The 94-inch Under Desk Cable Raceway Organizer Kit includes six 15.7-inch sections that you can run side by side or arrange along different surfaces. This design gives you the flexibility you need to tackle any setup

includes six 15.7-inch sections that you can run side by side or arrange along different surfaces. This design gives you the flexibility you need to tackle any setup The J channel design opens on top for easy access and to ensure that cables are locked in place. This also makes it easy to rearrange things on your desk or countertop anytime you want

Keep your desk clear and maintain a safe work environment free of trip hazards

Installation is a breeze with premium adhesive PE tape — no drilling, screws, or nails required. For an even more secure bond, you can use two rows of adhesive tape on the back of each Cable Raceway section instead of one

