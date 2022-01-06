Black Friday is back for Apple headphones – 5 deals you need to see

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All the huge Black Friday sales events are long gone now. With that in mind, it seems like discounts on best-selling products should be few and far between. Wouldn't Amazon want to reserve most of its deepest discounts for the holiday shopping season? Well, it looks like some of the hottest Black Friday Apple headphones deals have somehow returned. Head over to Amazon right now and you'll find the lowest prices of the season on some of Apple's best-selling headphones.

Amazon's hottest deal right now is on Apple's insanely popular AirPods Pro with MagSafe. They typically sell for $249, but they're on sale today for just $197! That's a nice big $52 discount and it matches Amazon's lowest price since Black Friday and Cyber Week. Then, on top of that, AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 have discounts as well so you can save up to $20. Plus, Apple's beloved AirPods Max are down to $479 in every single colorway. That's the lowest price we've seen at Amazon for the past few months.

In this roundup, we're going to show you all of Amazon's best deals on Apple headphones. Prices starting at just $12.34! And make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we've included two bonus deals that slash up to $68 off Beats headphones from Apple!

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday Apple headphones deals are back

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple's truly wireless AirPods earphones go on sale at Amazon all the time these days, as we all know. It doesn't have to be a huge sales event like Black Friday for you to save on Apple earbuds.

It might've been crazy to imagine Apple's most popular accessories on sale with any discount even a few short years ago. But now, Apple teams up with Amazon and other top retailers to distribute its products. As a result, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

Needless to say, however, some discounts on Apple products are more exciting than others.

Best-selling AirPods Pro with MagSafe will cost you $249 if you buy them from Apple, and they're worth every last penny. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You can typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but right now you can pick up a pair for even less.

It might not be Black Friday anymore, but Black Friday pricing came early for AirPods Pro. Hurry and you can get a pair for just $197. That matches Amazon's lowest AirPods Pro with MagSafe price since Black Friday!

More Amazon discounts

Additionally, Amazon is running a big sale that offers discounts on the rest of Apple's best-selling headphones. Examples include up to $20 off AirPods 3 and AirPods 2, with both models currently on sale. Then, on top of that, Amazon is actually offering a nice big $70 discount on AirPods Max.

And finally, if you like to keep things simple, you can pick up a pair of EarPods for just $19.

Scroll down and we'll show you each of Amazon's best bargains on Apple headphones. Plus, we've included several bonus deals on Beats that'll save you up to $150. These Apple headphones deals are just as good as Black Friday, so get in on the action now.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant. That way, you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry

BGR Price: Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

AirPods 3 and AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00 Price: $169.98 You Save: $9.02 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $114.99 You Save: $44.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you

This allows you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple's special custom dynamic drivers

A special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it's like surround sound for headphones!



Apple AirPods Max - Silver List Price: $549.00 Price: $479.00 You Save: $70.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

EarPods with Lightning Connector

Apple's EarPods feature a unique design that fits more comfortably in the ear

Plastic tips mean there's no noise isolation so you can still hear what's going on around you – perfect for commuters

Built-in remote lets you adjust the volume, play, and pause tracks, skip forward or back, and answer calls

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - White List Price: $29.00 Price: $19.00 You Save: $10.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bonus Black Friday deals on Apple's Beats headphones

Amazon is offering savings up to $150 off Beats wireless headphones and wired headphones. Don't miss these great deals, which could disappear at any moment.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… List Price: $199.95 Price: $169.84 You Save: $30.11 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1… List Price: $349.95 Price: $199.99 You Save: $149.96 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headp… List Price: $149.95 Price: $112.44 You Save: $37.51 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones - Battery Free for Unlimited Listening, Built in Mic and Contr… List Price: $129.95 Price: $79.95 You Save: $50.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month's best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.