Vizio’s best-selling soundbar is down to $75 today at Amazon, the lowest price of 2021

Giving your television a big sound upgrade doesn’t have to mean spending big money. It also doesn’t have to mean getting a physically large speaker enclosure that takes up a lot of space. Soundbars have come so far in recent years, to the point where entry-level models from top brands deliver outstanding audio quality from shockingly compact enclosures.

If you’re on the lookout for a high-quality soundbar that doesn’t come with a premium price tag, we’ve got just the thing. One of the best-selling soundbars on Amazon among our readers is on sale right now for just $74.99. The Vizio SB2920-C6 soundbar is always a terrific value at its full retail price of around $105, and that is what this model normally sells for at Amazon. But if you head over to the retailer’s site and pick one up right now, you can pick one up at the lowest price of 2021 so far! The only bad news is that there’s no telling how long this deal will be available, so you’ll need to take advantage soon, or else you could miss out.

The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar has been one of our readers’ favorite soundbars for a long time. Unfortunately, it costs $199 right now on Amazon and the newer version is even more expensive at $249. The Sonos Beam is also very popular, but you’ll have to cough up a whopping $400 if you want to add one to your Sonos system at home. That’s a whole lot of cash to part with for a compact soundbar, don’t you think?

If you’re willing to cough up the cash you’ll need to buy one, you really can’t go wrong with any of those options. But there’s another soundbar you definitely should check out if you want to spend as little as possible and still end up with a big audio upgrade.

The Vizio SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2-channel soundbar is a top-selling model with more than 5,600 5-star ratings and another 1,300 4-star ratings on Amazon. It has an MSRP of $105, though we’ve seen it selling for as much as $170 at Amazon when supplies were short during the pandemic. To be honest, even that is a pretty reasonable price for a soundbar from a top brand like Vizio. Head over to Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale for just $74.99, which is less than half what it cost during the pandemic. In fact, this is the lowest price of the year!

If you’ve ever heard a Vizio soundbar in action before, you know what kind of quality you’re going to get from the SB2920-C6. Don’t miss out on this terrific deal.

Here are the key takeaways to remember:

Vizio’s compact SB2920-C6 soundbar delivers big sound with a small footprint

Perfect size to fit in any room of your home

Offers 95 dB of crystal clear sound that can fill any room in your house

Rated at less than 1% total harmonic distrotion

Bluetooth wireless technology lets you connect your smartphone, tablet, or computer wirelessly so you can listen to all your favorite music and podcasts

Offers a premium audio experience with support for DTS Studio Sound, DTS Tru Volume, and DTS TruSurround

Setup couldn’t be easier: just connect the soundbar to your television’s audio output using one of the included cables

