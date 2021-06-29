Best smart plug deal of the week: Alexa smart plugs with 11,000 5-star reviews under $5 each

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Aside from all the other great deals that Amazon is running right now on smart home gadgets, there’s one sale in particular that our readers have been swarming to buy. It offers a deep discount on what might very well be the single most popular type of smart home device out there. Sure we love smart locks and brilliant smart home gadgets like the MyQ smart garage door opener, which lets you control your garage door using your smartphone or even your voice. It’s back on sale for less than $25 after having sold out last week during Prime Day. What’s more, you can score a $40 Amazon credit if you take advantage of the Key promotion Amazon is running right now!

That’s terrific, but there’s something else that’s a far simpler addition to any smart home. It goes without saying that we’re talking about smart plugs, and Amazon is running a fantastic limited-time sale on Aoycocr Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. Oh, and they happen to be among the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon’s entire site right now!

These white-hot smart plugs aren’t just best-sellers on Amazon. They also happen to be beloved, as you’ll see if you scroll through the Amazon reviews and ratings on the product page. 11,000+ Amazon shoppers love these plugs so much that they awarded the product 5 stars, and that’s no easy feat. Of course, what’s not to love when you can pick up a 4-pack at full retail price for just $32.99?

That’s already just $8.25 per plug, which is a bargain for plugs as popular and reliable as Aoycocr Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. But if grab a 4-pack today before Amazon’s discount disappears, you’ll only pay $4.87 per plug. There’s a discount on the product page that you’ll see, and then use the promo code 3591TPTU at checkout. That’ll slash the price all the way down to $19.49 for a 4-pack of plugs.

Whether you’re just beginning to dip your toes in the smart home market or you’re a tech-savvy veteran who has been in it for years, there are a few different types of connected gadgets you definitely need in your arsenal. Smart locks are somewhere near the top of the list, of course, and you obviously have some wireless home security cameras spread around your home. If you don’t, you really should take advantage of Amazon’s sale on the hot new Wyze Cam v3. It’s so crazy that this top-rated camera with free cloud storage and a crazy new color night vision feature is available for just $32.98 without any discount!

But smart plugs are still at the top of the list for pretty much everyone, so don’t miss this great deal. The extra promo code that slashes the price all the way down to $4.87 each when you buy a 4-pack is scheduled to expire at the end of the day on July 27, so you have plenty of time to get in on the action… in theory. The only potential problem is that these deals tend to be very popular with our readers. That means there’s always a chance the deal will sell out long before it’s set to expire, which is something we’ve seen happen pretty often with deep discounts like this!

These best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and popular smart home platforms

The free companion app for smartphones lets you control your smart plugs from anywhere in the world using your iPhone, Android phone, or tablet

No hub required

Control your plugs manually or set schedules, timers, and rules

Create groups to control more than one smart plug at a time

Easy to install and ease to operate — the perfect addition to any smart home setup

Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price: $23.99 Price: $19.49 You Save: $4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 3591TPTU

