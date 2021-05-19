Amazon has a best-selling memory foam mattress with 70,000 5-star ratings for $107

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have high prices been stopping you from buying a new mattress to replace the ratty old one you’ve been sleeping on for more years than you can count? Come on… you know how important a comfortable and supportive mattress is for the quality of sleep you get, and you know that there are plenty of affordable options out there if you know where to look.

It just so happens that there’s an amazing deal on Amazon right now that you definitely need to check out. The nation’s top online retailer is currently offering the wildly popular Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattresses with more than 70,000 5-star ratings for as little as $107, and larger-sized mattresses like Queen and King are surprisingly affordable as well. The only bad news is that delivery estimates are already starting to see delays for some mattress sizes because these prices are so fantastic. That just means you’ll need to grab one soon or you could miss out on the sale!

Memory foam mattresses are so awesome because they’re comfortable and supportive. Everyone probably knows that at this point. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they’re also so much more affordable than comparable innerspring mattresses. Memory foam mattresses are wonderfully easy to get into your home and set up since you can have one delivered in a manageable box with the compressed mattress inside.

But when it comes to innerspring mattresses, many people prefer them because they have a much different feel and a lot more bounce to them. What you might not realize is that you can get the best of both worlds because there are now also hybrid mattresses that have memory foam layers on top and innerspring coils beneath them.

Have you ever tried a hybrid mattress? Even if you were already aware of hybrid mattresses, you might not realize that you can get one of the best-rated hybrid mattresses out there for much less than you think.

The Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress has more than 70,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, plus another 10,000+ 4-star ratings. Long story short, pretty much everyone absolutely loves this mattress. People regularly discuss how supportive the mattress is in reviews, as well as the great quality and the fact that it helps relieve back pain.

The main attraction for this mattress is the price which normally starts at a shockingly low $129.99 for a Twin. Right now, however, that low price has an extra discount that cuts it to just $107! Bump up the size to a Queen mattress and you’ll still only spend less than $200 thanks to a discount. How crazy is that?!

Here’s some of the key info to keep in mind:

The Linenspa 8-inch hybrid mattress uses innerspring layers beneath hypoallergenic memory foam

The medium-firm feel of this mattress is the most popular choice for mattress shoppers

Perfect for your master bedroom, kids’ rooms, a guest bedroom, or anywhere else you want a low-cost option that’s still comfortable and supportive

The plush top layer of memory foam helps align your spine and alleviate tension in pressure points

Comfortable and cozy knit cover

Delivered as a “bed in a box” that’s convenient to carry and easy to set up

Available thicknesses include a medium-firm 8-inch profile, a medium 10-inch profile, and a plush 12-inch model with an added gel layer and individually encased coils

10-year limited warranty

