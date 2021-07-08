Best Projector Screen for Your Home Theater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some movies are just meant to be seen on a big screen. While you may try to accomplish this with a huge HD television, it doesn’t quite have the same luster as watching a movie on a projector screen. For a true movie theater feel in your home theater, a projector screen brings you back to being a kid again. Movie ticket prices have gone up since we were kids and the allure of watching a movie at home becomes more enticing each day. If you have a home theater and want to outfit it with the best way to view cinematic masterpieces (or whatever type of movie floats you boat), any of these projector screens will help you achieve that.

Delivering the best level of clarity

Image source: Silver Ticket Productes/Amazon

Providing you with crystal clear resolution, the Silver Ticket Products STR-169120 SIlver Ticket 120″ Projector Screen has an exceptionally wide viewing angle. This 16:9, 4K Ultra HD six-piece fixed frame screen provides a 1.1 gain and can be viewed at 160 degrees with no resolution loss from any angle. The aluminum frame is wrapped in light-absorbing black velvet material, so your image is crisp. Assembling it won’t take long as it has a tension rod system and top and bottom mounting brackets.

Key Features:

Light-absorbing black velvet material

16:9, 4K Ultra HD, six-piece fixed frame

Can be viewed at 160 degrees

Use the projector screen anywhere

Image source: Elite Screens/Amazon

Whether you want to watch a movie in your living room or bring the viewing outside to your backyard, the Elite Screens Yardmaster 2 DUAL Projector Screen has you covered. This 100-inch diagonal screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio, preferred for movie viewing. The silver aluminum frame and legs hold up the 36.7″ x 92.3″ x 79.1″ screen. The screen is made of wraith veil dual that provides a 0.8 gain. You can project on the front or back of the screen and it is 4K Ultra HD, HDR and Active 3D ready. You don’t need any tools to put it together and you can snap the screen in place, so it won’t flutter at all. It also comes with a carrying case and grounding stakes for outdoor viewing.

Key Features:

Made of wraith veil dual

Comes with a carrying case and grounding stakes

Silver aluminum frame

A projector screen for everyone to see

Image source: 100BTG/Amazon

If you’re looking for a screen that’ll look great from any angle for a movie night under the stars for a crowd of people, then the 135-inch Projector Screen with Stand from 100BTF is a good choice. With the legs attached, it measures 123″L x 71.6″W, providing a huge viewing surface. It comes with a black backing and is made from polyester material. The aluminum frame is suitable for indoor or outdoor use and it is stable. This is wrinkle-free as well.

Key Features:

135 inches

Huge viewing surface

Wrinkle-free

Reach for a smaller projector screen

Image source: Vamvo/Amazon

The Vamvo Outdoor Indoor Projector Screen with Stand will fit your area if you can’t have a huge one. Of course, it is still 80″ on a diagonal, giving you plenty of viewing room. It takes less than five minutes to set this up and has a 16:9 aspect ratio. There are ropes on each side to be utilized when you’re using this outside. It is extremely convenient to move around and boasts a 160-degree viewing aspect, so people can crowd around with ease.

Key Features:

Ropes on each side

80″ on a diagonal

Extremely convenient to move around

