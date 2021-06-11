Best Prime Day phone deals: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 is getting closer and closer, and it’s likely to be one of the best times of the year for phone deals. Whether you’re looking for an iPhone, a Samsung phone, or anything else, you’re in the right place for the best Prime Day phone deals.

Best Prime Day phone deals

You don’t necessarily have to wait until Prime Day to get a great deal on a phone. We’ll be updating this guide in the lead-up to the Prime Day event, ensuring that you can get an awesome deal before hand, if you want. And, of course, during the Prime Day event, check back for more.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus makes some of the best phones out there, and the OnePlus 8T is a perfect example of why. The OnePlus 8T isn’t the latest OnePlus phone, but it still has a stunning 120Hz display, excellent performance, and that stripped-back software experience that OnePlus fans know and love.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Foldable phones are coming — and soon. Want to get in on the trend early? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folds like a classic clamshell phone, but when you unfold it you get a huge internal display. The device also has great performance, 256GB of storage, and more. Note, this deal is for a renewed model — so if you want a new phone you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Motorola Moto G Power

The Motorola Moto G Power is a great way to get a solid phone at a discount. The phone offers decent performance, a big edge-to-edge display, and more, all for less than $250. It also offers Motorola’s near stock Android experience.

Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge represents Motorola’s vision for the next few years of its phones. The device offers a huge display, along with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus it has a quad camera system for a versatile camera experience.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2021 is set to take place over two days, not one day. Amazon has announced that the official days for Prime Day 2021 will be June 21 and June 22, and we’re expecting different deals on the different days. So, if you can’t find the perfect deal for your needs on the first day, it’s worth checking back on the second day.

What Prime Day phone deals are expected?

We’re expecting a ton of great deals on Prime Day, across all kinds of brands and phone types. We’ll have to wait and see what exact deals pop up, but rest assured that some great phones will get price cuts.

For starters, it’s possible that we’ll see at least some iPhone models. It remains to be seen whether or not the latest and greatest iPhone 12 series gets a big price cut, but there are other models to consider too — including the iPhone SE, the last-generation iPhone 11 series, and so on. iPhone deals aren’t common on Prime Day, but it’s still possible that could change this year.

Some Android phones will certainly get deals too. Samsung Galaxy phones may end up getting the biggest discounts, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Other Samsung phones, like the Samsung Galaxy A-Series, will likely get some discounts too.

Other phone brands that may get discounts include the likes of OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

