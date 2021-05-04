If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day 2021 is right around the corner and you’re running out of time to find the perfect gift. Lucky for you, there’s a little thing called Amazon Prime. Thanks to Amazon’s fast shipping and guaranteed delivery, waiting for the last minute to buy a present doesn’t spell doom anymore. As a matter of fact, once you see this deal that we just dug up on Amazon, you’ll be glad you waited.

If you have a new mom in your life who is currently caring for a new baby, we’ve got just the thing. It’s called the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor, and you won’t believe how much brilliant tech Nanit managed to pack into this fantastic baby monitor.

Today's Top Deal The biggest Amazon device sale of 2021 is here — you won't believe these crazy deals! Price:$14.99-$279.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Audio-only baby monitors are basically ancient relics at this point. Everyone has video baby monitors for obvious reasons, but not all video baby monitors are created equal. You’ll see exactly what we mean when you take one look at the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor.

This all-in-one solution is designed to mount to the wall above your baby’s crib to give you a bird’s-eye view of your child. It streams crystal-clear 1080p Full HD video to your iOS or Android device, or you can use any Echo Show from Amazon to watch the video feed. How cool is that?! It’s worth noting that Amazon is running some great deals on various Echo Show models over in its massive Mother’s Day 2021 Amazon devices sale, and prices start at just $49.99.

Beyond merely giving you the best possible view of your baby, the Nanit Pro also provides sensor-free breathing monitoring by precisely tracking motion. On top of that, it’s a sleep monitor that gives you timelapse highlight reels of your baby’s sleep along with science-backed sleep guidance and tips. 256-bit encryption ensures that your video feed and all your data are kept safe and out of reach from prying eyes.

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount List Price:$299.99 Price:$194.34 You Save:$105.65 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor is indeed the ultimate video baby monitor, but it’s also quite pricey at $300. Pick one up during Amazon’s big Mother’s Day 2021 blowout sale, however, and you’ll pay just $194.34. That’s the lowest price ever!

If you want the very best of the best, there’s a special bundle called the Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System. It includes a physical breathing monitor as well as “smart sheets” that actually monitor your baby’s growth, and it retails for $380. Pick one up during this big sale and it’ll cost you $279.99 instead!

Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System List Price:$379.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$100.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.