Best Mechanical Keyboard

The desktop computer isn’t as popular as it once was — but that certainly doesn’t mean it’s out of the picture. In fact, there are plenty of people who prefer a smooth-running PC than an assortment of smart devices, especially when it comes to work-related tasks. Furthermore, there is no shortage of computer users who would much rather use a classic mechanical keyboard than the newer, sleeker designs that are popular today. There’s just something about their infectious clicking sounds and easy to reach keys that can’t be replaced. Luckily, there are plenty of new-age mechanical keyboards on the market, and plenty of people still buying them. If you happen to be one of said people, let’s look at some of the best mechanical keyboards on the web.

A mechanical keyboard for the professional

If you’re looking for a keyboard that you can use for all of your professional needs, the Das Keyboard 4 Professional Cherry MX Brown Mechanical Keyboard is the perfect option. You’ll probably never enjoy typing more than you will on this keyboard. It features cherry MX Brown mechanical keys with gold contacts for a soft, yet tactile feel. Thanks to rugged DAS German engineering, it’s super durable and can withstand 50+ million keystrokes. It also contains a magnetically detachable footboard to raise the keyboard, an instant sleep button, oversized volume knob, and programmable media controls.

Key Features:

Features cherry MX Brown mechanical keys

Withstands 50+ million keystrokes

Oversized volume knob

Add to your gaming arsenal

For gamers looking for a sleek, ergonomically-designed keyboard for all of their gaming needs, the Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a great fit. Offering tactile typing that is surprisingly quiet, this keyboard can function as a recreational gaming keyboard or even an office computer — depending on the backlight settings you prefer. It comes with 18 different backlight modes with six themed backlights for personal customization. This 100% anti-ghosting keyboard features 104 different keys, as well as eight free spare switches. Each key is easy to take off and replace, and the device supports a number of different operating systems like Windows10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS X, Windows XP, and Windows VISTA, amongst others.

Key Features:

18 different backlight modes

Eight free spare switches

Supports different operating systems

Get more for your money

In terms of value, the Eagletec KG010 Mechanical Keyboard is a fantastic purchase. Made with aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS with plate-mounted mechanical keys, this keyboard is ultra-durable and responsive. The fast mechanical keys allow for precise actuation and tactile typing, making for an all-around enjoyable experience. It comes with a full numeric keypad, an LED backlight option, and a gold-plated, corrosion-free USB connector for an instant, reliable connection.

Key Features:

Fast mechanical keys

Made with aircraft-grade aluminum

Gold-plated, corrosion-free USB connector

Bring your mechanical keyboard with you

Whether you’re working from somewhere remotely or want to set up your gaming station somewhere that’s not your home, you should consider the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This is built by and for esports athletes for competition-level performances. The durable GX Blue Click switches deliver an audible and tactile click for solid and secure keypresses. You can use LIGHTSYNC to highlight keys and program static lighting patterns. This features detachable Micro USB cables with a three-pronged design for secure connection. The three-step angle adjustment adds levels of comfort and this is extremely lightweight and portable. This will store safely in your travel bag. The rubber feet will keep it stable while you are competing.

Key Features:

Built by and for esports athletes

Extremely lightweight and portable

Rubber feet will keep it stable

Add more room for your mouse

For the best mechanical keyboard in terms of saving space, check out the Havit Mechanical Keyboard. This has an 89-key design but it is more compact and saves the numeric keys. This is great for both the office and gaming. This is a 60% mechanical keyboard and it has unique and high-quality PBT keycaps for an excellent touch experience and long serving time. Each switch can withstand 50 million clicks and the design of the keyboard is ergonomic. This is compatible with numerous operating systems for a more universal use.

Key Features:

Unique and high-quality PBT keycaps

Saves the numeric keys

Great for both the office and gaming

